Beginning April 1, 2024, Dimension Data will undergo a significant transformation, commencing operations under the name NTT DATA. This rebranding initiative marks a pivotal moment for the company, as it aligns its local focus with enhanced global expertise, creating new avenues for clients, employees, and business growth across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market.

Dubai, UAE – Dimension Data announced that it will be rebranding as NTT DATA from April 1, 2024, in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market. NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, will introduce its global services to the MEA market through a full stack of services and innovation across consulting, applications, infrastructure, connectivity, and operations offering clients the assurance of partnering with a globally recognised and respected technology provider.

"We're excited to embrace this next chapter as NTT DATA," says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa. "This transition not only signifies a continuation of our legacy and experience but also heralds a new era of growth and innovation which allows us to provide a differentiated, consistent, and better client experience through world-class platform-delivered managed services."

Under the NTT DATA brand, Dimension Data will maintain its commitment to local markets while gaining access to a broader range of global resources. By leveraging global best practice, NTT DATA will now offer a richer portfolio of services and tailored industry solutions from retail to financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, mining, and more. This includes an expanded portfolio of digital assets, innovative technologies, and industry-specific solutions, empowering the company to address evolving client needs with precision and agility.

"Our rebranding represents more than just a change in name. It signifies our dedication to investing in local talent, developing industry-leading solutions, and driving sustainable growth across the Middle East and Africa. Clients can expect bolstered capabilities to more efficiently deliver managed solutions that are aligned with best practices,” says Turnley-Jones.

The rebrand also opens the doors for increased growth and investment. “Our focus as a leadership team remains on developing the Middle East and Africa business, one of four NTT DATA regions around the world, and we’ve embarked on a bold new growth and investment strategy to match the global NTT DATA technology portfolio,” he adds.

As Dimension Data embarks on its journey as NTT DATA, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction and is primed to lead the charge in delivering transformative technology solutions that drive success for businesses across the globe.

“This rebranding is both a continuation of what we've built and the start of even greater things to come,” concludes Turnley-Jones. “While retaining our heritage and experience, we’ll continue to deliver with the speed and agility that our clients have come to appreciate – only now we’re doing so under a global banner. That’s what really excites me, because with the name comes even more access to the bigger world of NTT DATA solutions and services.”

About NTT DATA.

In April 2024, Dimension Data rebranded to become NTT DATA. NTT DATA forms part of NTT Ltd, a USD 30 billion IT services provider that is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. The company lays the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplifies the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovates at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. It offers tailored infrastructure and ensures consistent best practices in design and operations across all of its client’s secure, scalable and customisable data centres. On the journey towards a software-defined future, the company supports organisations with its platform-delivered infrastructure services to enable a connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt