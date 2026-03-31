Saud Abbasi appointed as Regional Advisor and Rabih Haydar as Director of Partnerships EMEA

Dubai, UAE — Autotech Ventures is expanding into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) by establishing a presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This move by the global venture capital firm focused exclusively on ground transport innovation is aimed at pursuing opportunities in the use of disruptive technologies that will further improve the region’s auto commerce ecosystem. To support this, Autotech Ventures has appointed Saud Abbasi as Regional Advisor and Rabih Haydar as Director of Partnerships EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

“The GCC is rapidly becoming one of the most dynamic automotive markets in the world," said Quin Garcia, Autotech Ventures co-founder and managing director. "We expect sweeping digitization of the GCC’s auto commerce ecosystem over the coming decade."

Founded in 2015, Autotech Ventures manages nearly $600 million globally and invests from pre-Seed through Series B in startups transforming ground transportation. The firm has backed more than 60 companies across auto commerce, autonomous systems, electrification, connectivity, fintech, supply chain and logistics and AI. Its portfolio includes Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI), SpotHero (acquired by Uber) and Outdoorsy, along with early-stage companies, including Bumper, Fixico, GenLogs, Plug and Yendo.

Strategic Expansion

New competition from Chinese automakers and shifting government policies are forcing GCC corporations to rethink how they move vehicles, electrify fleets and manage distribution and aftersales. Autotech's focus in the GCC spans AI-driven dealership operations, mobility fintech, connected fleet systems and aftermarket modernization.

Autotech Ventures will back early-stage founders building solutions to digitize GCC auto commerce, from franchise dealer groups and used car platforms to fleet operators, vehicle finance providers and aftermarket service centers.

Regional Presence

Saud Abbasi has been appointed regional advisor, guiding Autotech Ventures as it enters the new market. He brings a broad spectrum of experience across the automotive value chain, spanning captive finance, product marketing, sales and distribution leadership and multi-brand dealership management.

“The Gulf has capital and the ambition to redefine how mobility ecosystems are built,” Abbasi said. “This is a market where distribution models, electrification timelines and cross-border trade are evolving in parallel. Autotech’s disciplined investment approach can help channel that momentum into scalable, global companies.”

Rabih Haydar will lead Autotech’s on-the-ground engagement across the GCC, working with founders, corporates, VCs, sovereign investors and family offices. He will focus on sourcing investments, supporting portfolio market entry and helping GCC corporations discover and engage with startups driving the next wave of innovation.

Haydar brings over a decade of experience across mobility, automotive technology and financial services, and strong relationships across regional dealer groups and fleet operators. He previously held senior roles at CDK Global and Incadea, where he worked closely with automotive retailers on digital transformation initiatives. He also contributed to the early growth and expansion of Invygo across the UAE, KSA and Qatar.

Both CDK Global and Invygo have played key roles in the digital transformation of the region’s mobility sector. Through a first-of-its-kind subscription app in the region, Invygo has revolutionized how people can access car subscription and ownership without the hassle of paperwork. On the other hand, CDK Global’s world-class dealership software solutions have helped facilitate operational efficiencies among some of the region’s key automotive dealers.

“The GCC isn’t an emerging market anymore,” Haydar said. “Capital is flowing, operators are under real pressure to modernize, and now is the time for intense technology innovation. I’ve spent my career inside these businesses and know where the opportunities lie. Autotech’s platform gives regional founders access to global capital and proven playbooks, while giving GCC corporations a direct line to the startups reshaping the industry.”

“What’s happening in the GCC isn’t a cycle, it’s a reset,” Garcia said. “We’re here at the right time, with the right partners and intend to build something lasting. Saud and Rabih have spent decades inside the GCC, giving us a real advantage.”

Autotech’s model centers on connecting entrepreneurs, corporate operators and institutional investors to accelerate commercialization and scale. The firm works closely with its limited partners and portfolio companies, providing sector expertise and access to global markets.