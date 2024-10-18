Dubai, UAE: DigitalX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Almoe Digital Solutions, a leading Audio Visual and Information Technology Solutions company. The MoU was signed by Hamad Karam, Chief Operating Officer of DigitalX, and Jamal Sarwar Sabri, Chief Executive Officer of Almoe Group ( Projection House LLC and Specktron Middle East DMCC) at GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. This strategic partnership aims to significantly enhance DigitalX's portfolio, enabling both companies to deliver state-of-the-art digital offerings across the region.

“This partnership with Almoe marks a significant milestone for DigitalX as we continue to expand our digital solutions portfolio. Almoe's vast experience and technical prowess in AV and IT solutions perfectly complement our mission to deliver innovative and reliable digital experiences to our clients. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry,” said Hamad Karam

Under the terms of the MoU, DigitalX and Almoe will collaborate closely to integrate advanced AV and IT solutions into DigitalX’s existing services. The partnership will leverage Almoe’s expertise in AV technologies and IT infrastructure to expand DigitalX’s capabilities in delivering innovative digital solutions to clients across various sectors.

“We are honoured to partner with DigitalX, a company that shares our vision for delivering high-quality, technology-driven solutions. This MoU paves the way for us to collaborate on delivering unparalleled AV and IT experiences to the market. We look forward to combining our strengths to create impactful digital environments,” said Jamal Sarwar Sabri, Chief Executive Officer of Almoe Group (Projection House LLC and Specktron Middle East DMCC)

The partnership is expected to bring forth a range of new solutions including smart meeting rooms and interactive digital signage to advanced command and control centers. Both companies are committed to providing end-to-end solutions that not only meet but exceed client expectations in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.