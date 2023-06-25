DigitalMarketerPro™ is a comprehensive digital marketing platform for small businesses. It provides all the tools and resources that small businesses need to create and manage successful digital marketing campaigns. The platform offers easy-to-use tools for creating ads, managing campaigns, analyzing results, and optimizing performance.

DigitalMarketerPro has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $3M. The startup is based in the United States and is founded by George Lehnis and Lora Wahba.

The Raise Capital program matches startups with angels and VCs around the world and provides them with complete support to help them close their rounds quickly.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "DigitalMarketerPro is doing a great job helping businesses in managing all their digital marketing tasks. The team will work with the startup to help it achieve its funding goal within two months."

