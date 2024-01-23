Dubai: Digitally, a culture conscious and data driven digital consultancy, has launched Tripfluence, a specialist offering for travel marketing in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Tripfluence will operate from Digitally’s Dubai office and will work with global travel and hospitality brands, airlines, tourism boards, MICE and destination management companies.

Over the years, global tourism and hospitality brands have struggled with marketing to diverse audiences, with an estimated 150+ ethnic communities living in the UAE and KSA. With the latest in adtech, media solutions and unique partnerships with over 120 travel influencers and content creators, Tripfluence can make content more culturally sensible and marketing impactful.

Since 2022, the outbound and inbound travel industry has seen significant growth in the GCC region. Travel businesses around the world are aiming to influence affluent and budget travelers from the region. Sustainable travel, halal and culinary tourism have become mainstream in the region and will grow further in 2024. New budget carriers across the region have reduced the overall cost of travel. Additionally, many countries have opened visa-free travel for UAE and KSA residents in the last year, making it easier to travel for leisure and business.

On the launch, Mohammed Shahid, Director, Tripfluence commented that the team will consist of travel marketing experts with decades of experience in the region. He said, “We will bring our regional insights and club it with inspiring content and data-driven tools. Tripfluence will be the local partner who can help marketers influence travel decisions from the region.”

Creative Director of Tripfluence, Riyas Rasheed added, ”Tripfluence is the need of the hour for many travel marketers. Digital media, especially social media, and the unique influencer landscape in the region, gives us a vibrant canvas to tell stories in a culture conscious way. This region is uniquely multicultural. It’s time we make travel marketing multicultural too.”

UAE and Saudi Arabia travel markets are considered unique and advanced at the same time. There is a growing demand from citizens and expat residents to make their trips a mix of cultural immersion and slow travel. The discovery and consideration phase in travel planning is becoming critically complex with technology, influencer content, reviews, and numerous ways to compare options. Booking.com recently found that 60 percent of UAE travelers trusted AI to plan every aspect of their trip, compared to 48 percent travelers in other markets.

Tripfluence services will include market consulting, content and media solutions tailored for the travel industry. For more information on Tripfluence, please visit www.tripfluence.me

About Digitally:

With a strong network of more than regional influencers from various ethnicities, Digitally has an impressive global clientele including Malabar Gold & Diamonds in 10 countries and RIVOLI Group in 4 countries. The company’s expertise is in culture-conscious marketing powered with content, data, and technology. Learn more about Digitally at www.digitally.ae

