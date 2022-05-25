Dubai, United Arab Emirates – HYKE, an app-based digital distribution platform, provides instrumental assistance, in-depth market research, real-time data visibility, and efficient communication tools to manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to help them connect seamlessly. The HYKE app-based platform is essentially a seamless and uncomplicated app-based system that allows its users to get all the technology, supply chain infrastructure, and market reach they require in a few simple clicks or taps. It caters to a wide range of interests, providing a proper channel that puts all stakeholders in an advantageous position throughout the UAE and KSA. In addition, HYKE offers a substantial benefit for any supplier wanting access to this retailer base, as it currently has 10,000+ Retailers and in-store employees from the merchants' side.

HYKE gives manufacturers a bird's-eye view of the entire value chain, real-time knowledge on sales, inventory, and market demand credit to retailers as well as support for maintaining consistent quality of operations and data access across all markets. Distributors have access to complete market reach, real-time data insight, and last-mile credit with HYKE, along with operational efficiency, reduced cost, and investment, as well as an increased focus on high-margin categories supported by efficient communication and real-time market response.

Retailers with HYKE enjoy the copious benefits of a single location where they can access all suppliers and categories, simple ordering procedures, interact with customers and communicate, and pay without any hassle. In addition, HYKE offers its partners access to a wide range of credit options to help them move ahead faster. There's also a Loyalty and Rewards Program for businesses where they are rewarded based on their monthly accomplishments.

Hyke has also launched its B2B Marketplace, which enables retailers to list and distribute their products using the Hyke App across UAE & KSA. Hyke’s B2B Marketplace was able to attract 10+ suppliers to list their products in just a few months and is already proving useful for them by adding value in maximizing the suppliers’ business in the region.

HYKE is a cutting-edge technology platform that is driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics, as well as a strong logistics network that balances effectiveness and speed. It started within the telecom industry with market leaders like STC, Mobily, Zain, Arab Computers, Asser Al-Jawal, OPPO, and Axiom Telecom. The fast-growing platform already has over 10,000+ active retailers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with over 35,000+ monthly Orders.

HYKE aims to become the most powerful and efficient digital distribution experience for its customers, and the firm's goal is to design, develop, test, launch, maintain, and optimize tools that aid efficient change.

-Ends-

About HYKE

HYKE is a Digital Platform founded in 2020 that connects suppliers with retailers and provides the technology, supply chain infrastructure, financial capabilities, and market reach to help them engage and run their business seamlessly and efficiently. HYKE is a state-of-the-art technology powered by AI, Machine learning, and predictive analytics, complemented by a robust supply chain that balances efficiency and speed.

Website: www.HYKE.ai