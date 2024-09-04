OneDegree, Asia’s first licensed insurer for digital assets, has partnered with Walaa Cooperative Insurance Company, one of the leading insurance and reinsurance companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Walaa will support OneDegree as a reinsurer for its market-leading digital asset products globally.

The strategic partnership was announced in Riyadh at 24 Fintech, the major financial technology conference.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has emerged as an increasingly vibrant and dynamic hub for Web3. Saudi Arabia in particular has implemented various initiatives to support the growth of the Web3 sector in line with its Vision 2030 program. The two insurers share a vision to support the good actors in Web3 and work closely with regulators to create a stable and sustainable ecosystem.

OneDegree launched OneInfinity three years ago and has become a leading force in Web3 risk management, with innovative solutions spanning cybersecurity, risk monitoring and insurance. OneDegree entered MENA in 2023 and works with a large number of local and international players who choose MENA as their base for developing their Web3 businesses. Walaa is the perfect partner to support OneDegree with this business.

Johnson Varughese, the Chief Executive Officer of Walaa, said “Saudi Arabia is taking a leading role in digital developments in MENA and worldwide. Gaining exposure to Digital Asset Insurance as a reinsurer puts Walaa at the forefront of this development. We identify OneDegree as the perfect partner to help us realise our goals in line with Vision 2030.”

Robin Scott, General Manager of Middle East of OneDegree, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Walaa Insurance. OneInfinity by OneDegree's products are empowering leading Web3 companies worldwide to expand their operations securely and in compliance with regulations. Collaborating with Walaa Insurance, OneInfinity by OneDegree aims to enhance support for VASPs in the region and beyond.”

About Walaa Cooperative Insurance

Walaa takes pride in introducing themselves as one of the leading insurance and reinsurance companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Walaa has been assigned an (A-) Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) by S&P Global Ratings and (gcAAA) GCC regional scale financial strength credit rating, both with a 'stable' outlook. Moody’s investors Service rated Walaa with a financial strength rating of (A3). Headquartered in Al-Khobar - Eastern province, the oil hub of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walaa serves clients all over the Kingdom through three regional offices and more than 70 retail offices.

About OneInfinity by OneDegree

OneInfinity by OneDegree offers tech-enabled digital asset insurance and risk management solutions globally. By offering tailor-made insurance to end-to-end digital asset players (including trading platforms, custodians, asset managers, banks, family offices and technology providers), OneDegree strengthens its clients’ competitive edge by enabling them to implement best practices under a robust risk management framework and secure a safety net for their assets under custody. OneInfinity is enabled by first-in-class cybersecurity technology offered by Cymetrics, a sister company of OneDegree. OneInfinity solutions include digital asset custodial risk insurance (crime, and specie) and corporate liability coverages (Professional Indemnity, Directors & Officers, Investment Management and Cyber).

