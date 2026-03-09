100 per cent of the development pre‑leased prior to handover

Exceptional demand for office space from global, regional, and existing DIFC firms

Expansion of existing clients into DIFC Square creates capacity in the highly sought-after Gate District and Gate Village

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the successful completion and phased handover of DIFC Square ahead of schedule. DIFC Square responds to unprecedented demand for office space within the Centre, underpinned by 100 per cent pre-leasing levels of 98.45 per cent prior to handover.

The project reflects DIFC’s position as the region’s leading financial centre which continues to attract new companies at an unprecedented rate, while also providing expansion opportunities for existing clients.

To support their expansion plans, some existing registered companies are either relocating to larger premises at DIFC Square or expanding their footprint by securing additional space there. These companies include Bank of Singapore, Deutsche Bank, Gallagher Insurance, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Moody’s and TP ICAP. This demonstrates the significance of DIFC and Dubai as a prominent financial centre that enables scale and expansion. Tenants who have received offices have already commenced fit-out works. DIFC continues to help clients identify the most suitable space across the District, and the movement of existing tenants into DIFC Square will provide 100,000 sq. ft. of capacity in DIFC’s sought-after Gate District and Gate Village.

Developed by DIFC Developments within a 24-month design and construction timeframe, DIFC Square provides 600,000 sq. ft. of office space built to meet the evolving needs of global businesses. The development forms an ensemble of three interconnected glass façade buildings with dedicated parking facilities and retail spaces. Some renowned outlets set to establish within the development include Duck & Rice, Saddle, Hudson & Rye, Liban, and Cakes & Bubbles.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of DIFC Square ahead of schedule, underpinning our commitment to providing world‑class infrastructure that enables businesses to scale and thrive. The exceptional demand from new international firms and the sustained expansions of our registered companies is a strong endorsement of the resilience and attractiveness of our ecosystem. Financial centres of the future focus on innovation, being sustainable, digitally inclusive and customer centric. At DIFC, we are ensuring that all our real estate projects align with this vision, while playing a critical role in ensuring the quality of life that attracts and retains global talent in Dubai as a top four global financial centre.”

DIFC Square is part of the Centre’s ambitious plans to deliver 1.6mn sq. ft. of commercial space in 2026 and 2027, including DIFC Living, Innovation Two and Immersive Tower, demonstrating DIFC’s proactive response to sustained demand for premium office space and its commitment to supporting the next phase of growth across financial services, innovation and professional services sectors.

Reflecting DIFC’s ongoing efforts to foster a smarter and more sustainable future, and in line with other DIFC infrastructure, DIFC Square has been built to LEED standards, with certification by the US Green Building Council due imminently.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

