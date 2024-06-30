Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has broken ground on DIFC Square, a landmark development and commercial project comprising three interconnected buildings. DIFC Square, which will feature offices and retail units, will significantly boost the Centre’s real estate offerings while meeting the growing demand for Grade A offices in the heart of Dubai’s financial district.

Commenting on the development, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor, DIFC, said: “As DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a world-class financial hub, leading regional and global businesses are establishing their presence in the Centre to grow their network and expand across the MEASA region and beyond. DIFC Square will become a valued addition to the Centre’s growing real estate portfolio by providing future-forward, Grade A office spaces dedicated to meeting the demand for high-quality, future-centric commercial property.”

Driven by record-breaking growth in both wealth and asset management and the insurance business, DIFC Square has elicited robust tenant demand, underscoring the project’s strategic appeal and prime location, while highlighting the strong interest and growing demand for DIFC’s premium urban commercial real estate.

Strategically situated in DIFC, the project offers unparalleled proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Sheikh Zayed Road and other key business and leisure destinations.

Developed on a 113,500 sq.ft. plot, with a total built-up area (BUA) of nearly 1mn sq.ft., DIFC Square’s future tenants and talent will benefit from close proximity to the Centre’s most sought-after destinations, such as Gate Village for fine dining, lifestyle, arts and culture, and Gate Avenue’s extensive range of restaurants, gyms, and retail facilities.

Providing 600,000 sq.ft. of office space, DIFC Square will feature 17,200sq.ft. of retail space, including a curated mix of shops and F&B outlets.

With the enabling and foundation works well underway, construction on DIFC Square is being fast-tracked in order to meet the scheduled handover in Q1 2026. Featuring 8, 10, and 13 floors, sharing one basement and three podiums, the height of the three buildings are 58, 68 and 81 metres respectively.

As DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a global financial hub for business and innovation under its ambitious 2030 Strategy, today’s announcement of DIFC Square follows the successful ground-breaking of the AED 1.1bn Immersive Tower by DIFC in May 2024, further demonstrating the strong demand for commercial property in the heart of DIFC.

DIFC Living, the Centre’s first residential project, fully sold out within 48 hours of its launch in 2023.

In December 2023, 15 DIFC buildings were awarded Platinum and Gold LEED certification, including The Gate, one of Dubai’s most iconic buildings, which was awarded Platinum status.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 41,500 professionals working across over 5,500 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

