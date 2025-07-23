Total number of claims across all Divisions rose by 38% year-on-year

Average claim value across the Court of First Instance (CFI) stood at AED 51.3 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts today reported statistics for the first six months of 2025. Claim numbers grew 38% year-on-year as parties sought swift, independent justice in domestic and international commercial and civil disputes.

From January – June 2025, 650 claims were filed across all Court divisions, with a total average claim value of AED 13.2 million. The main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its specialised divisions recorded 61 claims, with an average claim of AED 117.7 million and a total of AED 6.7 billion.

The steady increase in claims demonstrates the Courts’ status as the jurisdiction of choice for delivering efficient and reliable judicial services to both corporate and individual users and underpins Dubai’s status as an international business hub.

His Excellency Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said: “The first half of 2025 reflects a sustained pattern of growth, particularly in opt-in matters and higher-value claims. These developments reinforce the DIFC Courts’ position as a trusted forum for resolving complex commercial disputes, supported by experienced judges, and international enforceability. The new DIFC Courts Law, introduced in early 2025, represents a forward-looking step by the Government of Dubai allowing the DIFC Courts to further streamline procedures and enhance judicial practice, reinforcing our position as a premier forum for dispute resolution well into the future.”

Over the first half of 2025, the Civil & Commercial Division (CCD) recorded an 85% year-on-year growth in claims (from 33 to 61), with a total claim value of AED 2.3 billion.

Strong demand for the Courts’ Arbitration Division (ARB) continued as 23 claims were registered, an increase of 92% year-on-year, with a combined value of AED 4.5 billion.

The Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) dealt with 458 claims (a 73% year-on-year increase), representing an AED 43.2 million total claim value and an average claim value of AED 95,000.

The increases in caseload in the commercial and arbitration divisions and the Small Claims Tribunal were offset to some extent by a decrease in enforcement cases, so that total new cases increased by 38% to 650, as compared to 470 in the corresponding period last year.

Reflecting the continued public trust in the Courts, submitted claims covered sectors including banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, crypto, and real estate. With internationally recognised and Emirati judges upholding the highest global legal standards, claims ranged from complex cross-border disputes to simple employment contract disputes.

The statistics also highlight strong uptake of ‘opt-in’ claims, with parties outside the DIFC jurisdiction contractually selecting the DIFC Courts to resolve their disputes. In the Court of First Instance, 38% of claims were opt-in; 39% in the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT); and 18% in the Arbitration Division (ARB).

Ancillary services

The DIFC Courts Wills Service also recorded increased activity. In the first six months of 2025, 922 Wills were registered — a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024 — and 27 Probate Orders were issued. Since its inception, the service has registered over 13,400 Wills, offering a secure mechanism for non-Muslim residents and investors to plan their estates in the UAE.

The Courts’ Pro Bono Programme also assisted more than 524 individuals, supported by 39 volunteer firms, and 51 volunteer lawyers. The DIFC Courts' Pro Bono Programme is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and was implemented in 2009. It provides access to justice for those who are financially in need and who have legal issues that fall within the DIFC Courts' jurisdiction.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said: “This period has seen continued uptake across all our services, from civil and commercial claims to ancillary services. The consistent increase in users choosing to bring their disputes to the DIFC Courts is a strong reflection of the value placed on our legal framework by businesses and individuals alike. Serving as the region’s leading common law commercial court for over 20 years, our continued growth is a testament to our mission to adapt, innovate, and expand access to justice through our core and ancillary court service offerings to the public.”

Dubai Law No. 2 of 2025 underpins increased operations

In March, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued a new law (Law No. (2) of 2025) which strengthened the DIFC Courts by formalising its exclusive jurisdiction to hear and resolve civil, commercial, and labour claims. The new law also consolidates previous laws — Dubai Law No. 10 of 2004 and DIFC Law No. 12 of 2004 — into one statute. This improves transparency and removes outdated or conflicting clauses. It clarifies our jurisdiction over civil, commercial, employment matters, non-Muslim wills, trusts, and enforcement of arbitral awards.

The new DIFC Courts Law introduces changes that enhance the jurisdiction and procedural framework, in addition to ensuring that the DIFC continues to be viewed as an arbitration-friendly forum. These changes offer practical benefits for businesses, including the ability to bring employment claims, secure interim measures, and resolve disputes through mediation.

Claims summary – January – June 2025

Civil & Commercial Division (CCD) : 61 claims | AED 2.3 billion total claim value | Average claim value: AED 51.3 million

: 61 claims | AED 2.3 billion total claim value | Average claim value: AED 51.3 million Arbitration Division (ARB) : 23 claims | AED 4.5 billion total claim value | Average claim value: AED 342.6 million

: 23 claims | AED 4.5 billion total claim value | Average claim value: AED 342.6 million Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) : 458 claims | AED 43.2 million total claim value | Average claim value: AED 95,000

: 458 claims | AED 43.2 million total claim value | Average claim value: AED 95,000 Enforcement (ENF): 106 claims | AED 4.5 million total claim value | Average claim value: AED 1.5 million

Quarterly statistical updates

To ensure transparency and ongoing access to data, the DIFC Courts publishes updates on statistics through its official website every quarter. This shows the Courts’ commitment to providing timely and relevant information to legal professionals, businesses, and the wider public.

The complete report for H1 2025 is available at statistics.difccourts.ae

-End-

About the DIFC Courts

The UAE’s DIFC Courts administers a unique English-language common law system – offering swift, independent justice to settle local and international commercial or civil disputes. The Courts, based in Dubai, provide certainty through transparent, enforceable judgments from internationally recognised judges, who adhere to the highest global legal standards. The DIFC Courts is independent from, but complementary to, the UAE’s Arabic-language civil law system – offering a choice that strengthens both processes while ensuring public access to world-class justice.

In October 2011, a decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction to businesses from across the GCC region and beyond to provide the international business community with access to one of the most advanced commercial courts in the world.

The DIFC Courts was established under laws enacted by the late HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai in September 2004. The Courts’ community-focused approach encourages early settlement, while its successful track record supports Dubai’s growing status as an international business hub.

In line with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, the DIFC Courts serves to develop the UAE national workforce and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati advocates. The DIFC Courts is spearheading training programmes predominantly aimed at domestic Emirati lawyers, which offer knowledge of, and qualifications in, the English-language common law system.

For media enquiries please contact:

communications@difccourts.ae