Total number of claims across all Divisions rose by 22%, compared to Q1 2025

Average claim value across the Court of First Instance (CFI) stood at AED 25.6 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts today reported statistics for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued demand and stable performance across its divisions. Total claims grew 22%, from 325 claims in Q1 2025, to 396 claims in Q1 2026, reinforcing continued confidence in the Courts services.

With 99% of proceedings conducted online, the DIFC Courts continued to operate seamlessly during the first quarter, ensuring uninterrupted access to justice for businesses and individuals. From January to the end of March 2026, 396 claims were filed across all Court divisions, with a total average claim value of AED 13.3 million. The main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its specialised divisions recorded 50 claims, with an average claim of AED 91.8 million and a total of AED 3 billion.

The steady increase already noted in Q1 of 2026 reiterates the Courts position as a jurisdiction of choice, supporting Dubai’s legal and business ecosystem through consistent and reliable dispute resolution services within the broader regional context.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said: “The DIFC Courts’ strong first-quarter performance for 2026 reflects the continued confidence placed in our judicial system by court users, businesses and the wider legal community. Growth in both case volume and value points to the increasing importance of legal certainty, judicial excellence and efficient dispute resolution in sustaining a competitive commercial environment. As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for business, investment and innovation, the DIFC Courts remain committed to providing the trusted legal infrastructure that underpins that ambition.”

The statistics also highlight strong uptake of ‘opt-in’ claims, with parties outside the DIFC jurisdiction contractually selecting the DIFC Courts to resolve their disputes. In the Court of First Instance, 46% of claims were opt-in; 33% in the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT); and 33% in the Arbitration Division (ARB).

Ancillary services

The DIFC Courts Wills Service also recorded increased activity. In Q1 of 2026, 883 Wills were registered — a 120% increase compared to the same period in 2025 — and 10 Probate Orders were issued. Since its inception, the Wills Service has registered over 14,000 Wills, offering a secure mechanism for non-Muslim residents and investors to plan their estates in the UAE.

The Courts’ Pro Bono Programme also assisted more than 162 individuals, supported by 39 volunteer firms, and 49 volunteer lawyers. The DIFC Courts' Pro Bono Programme is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and was implemented in 2009. It provides access to justice for those who are financially in need and who have legal issues that fall within the DIFC Courts' jurisdiction.

New judicial appointments strengthen DIFC Courts’ foundation

The first quarter of 2026 has been marked by further enhancement of the DIFC Courts’ judicial expertise. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, swore in three new distinguished judges; His Excellency Justice Patrick Keane, His Excellency Justice Mark Pelling and Her Excellency Justice Dato’ Mary Lim Thiam Suan. This strategic enhancement of the bench, which took place in February, underscores a direct commitment to reinforcing the Courts’ capacity for handling complex, transnational commercial disputes. The appointment of the three judges brings a wealth of international experience, further cementing the Courts’ reputation for judicial excellence and integrity as it moves into the rest of the year.

Quarterly statistical updates

To ensure transparency and ongoing access to data, the DIFC Courts publishes updates on statistics through its official website every quarter. This shows the Courts’ commitment to providing timely and relevant information to legal professionals, businesses, and the wider public.

The complete report for Q1 2026 is available at statistics.difccourts.ae

About the DIFC Courts

The UAE’s DIFC Courts administers a unique English-language common law system – offering swift, independent justice to settle local and international commercial or civil disputes. The Courts, based in Dubai, provide certainty through transparent, enforceable judgments from internationally recognised judges, who adhere to the highest global legal standards. The DIFC Courts is independent from, but complementary to, the UAE’s Arabic-language civil law system – offering a choice that strengthens both processes while ensuring public access to world-class justice.

In October 2011, a decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction to businesses from across the GCC region and beyond to provide the international business community with access to one of the most advanced commercial courts in the world.

The DIFC Courts was established under laws enacted by the late HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai in September 2004. The Courts’ community-focused approach encourages early settlement, while its successful track record supports Dubai’s growing status as an international business hub.

In line with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, the DIFC Courts serves to develop the UAE national workforce and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati advocates. The DIFC Courts is spearheading training programmes predominantly aimed at domestic Emirati lawyers, which offer knowledge of, and qualifications in, the English-language common law system.

For media enquiries please contact:

communications@difccourts.ae

Tel: +971 52 218 3754