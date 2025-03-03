Dubai: Verition Fund Management LLC (“Verition”), a leading global multi-strategy hedge fund, today announced the launch of its inaugural internship programme for its office in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

DIFC’s inaugural Future of Finance report (released in February 2024), which was developed using network-based research and discussions with leaders from the industry including Verition, identified the importance of overcoming potential talent shortages by attracting and retaining professionals through competitive compensation, continuous training programmes and partnerships with educational institutions.

Verition’s internship initiative helps address some of the findings by providing talented university students, including UAE Nationals with valuable hands-on experience in the world of global finance.

With USD 12bn in assets under management (AUM) and a team of over 700 employees worldwide, Verition operates offices across the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. Since establishing in DIFC in 2023, the firm has steadily expanded its presence in the region, quickly growing its employee base and diversifying the number of strategies managed from Dubai.

As part of Verition’s commitment to cultivating the talent pool within the United Arab Emirates, the 16-week immersive and highly selective internship programme will welcome students from Zayed University, American University in Dubai, American University of Sharjah, among other top UAE universities. Participants will rotate across various investment-focused groups, including Credit, Fixed Income & Macro, Convertible & Volatility Arbitrage, Event-Driven, Equity Long/Short & Capital Markets, and Quantitative Strategies. Additionally, they will gain insight into critical non-investment functions such as treasury, operations, legal/compliance, and more.

The internship programme will be hosted in-person at Verition’s Dubai office, located in DIFC. Participants will benefit from personalised mentorship by seasoned professionals, a collaborative learning environment, and exposure to Verition’s entrepreneurial culture, which values open communication and innovation across its strategies.

Applications for the internship programme will open within the coming weeks. Students enrolled in undergraduate programmes studying finance, economics, or related fields are encouraged to apply.

About Verition Fund Management Verition Fund Management LLC (“Verition”) is a multi-strategy, multi-manager hedge fund founded in 2008. Verition focuses on global investment strategies including Credit, Fixed Income & Macro, Convertible & Volatility Arbitrage, Event-Driven, Equity Long/Short & Capital Markets, and Quantitative Strategies.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.