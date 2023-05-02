Dubai, UAE: DIFC Academy, the education platform of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced its collaboration with PwC’s Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, to offer a globally recognised diploma programme aimed at upskilling tax practitioners in the UAE.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Cooperation Agreement signed recently between the two entities, DIFC Academy will offer the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma Programme in collaboration with PwC’s Academy, becoming the first institution alongside PwC’s Academy to deliver this accredited certification. The programme was announced in preparation for the UAE Federal Corporate Tax (CT) Law that comes into effect on 1 June 2023.

Targeting financial professionals, business owners and tax professionals across and beyond the DIFC ecosystem, the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma Programme will provide an in-depth understanding and comprehensive knowledge of the new regulations, legislation requirements, and their practical application. The course also explains how to calculate CT liabilities and comply with payment and filing obligations and ensure a seamless transition to the new corporate tax regime.

The collaboration strengthens DIFC Academy’s efforts in providing high-quality and globally recognised certification programmes to build expertise, enhance skills and meet the professional requirements of a broad range of practitioners across the financial services spectrum. The MoU follows the launch of the first CT workshop with PwC’s Academy in February that received 780 registrations and was attended by 389 professionals. Nearly 50 per cent of the attendees registered their interest to take the UAE Corporate Tax Diploma programme.

Christian Kunz, Chief Strategy, Innovation & Ventures Officer at DIFC, said: “The introduction of a new corporate tax system marks a significant shift in the business landscape in the UAE. Companies operating in the country must equip themselves with a clear understanding of the new tax system, including its obligations and exemptions. As an entity focused on the future of finance, DIFC is excited to collaborate with PwC’s Academy to provide practical guidance on how to ensure effective tax planning and compliance and broaden the skills of the financial services community.”

Amanda Line, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy Leader, said: “We are committed to supporting our clients in the UAE and across the region to ensure a smooth transition to the new tax regime. The Corporate Tax Diploma is the latest addition to our suite of globally recognised tax certifications. I am confident that our collaboration with the DIFC Academy will further widen the reach of the programme and enable professionals in the finance sector to support their organisations successfully implement corporate tax in line with the legal frameworks of the country.”

The UAE Corporate Tax Diploma delivered by PwC’s Academy is approved by the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the course has been attended by a select group of staff from the FTA and UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF). The Final Certificate Examination provided by ATT-UK is designed for anyone keen on expanding their technical knowledge of the new regulation.

Registration is now open. To register for the course at DIFC Academy, please visit https://academy.difc.ae/training-programmes/uae-corporate-tax-diploma.

-Ends-

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of almost 30,000 professionals working across over 4,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

About DIFC Academy

For over a decade, the DIFC Academy has catered to the learning needs of the DIFC community by serving as a platform for top-ranked educational institutions to deliver professional development and higher education courses within the DIFC. The Academy promotes educational excellence and human capital development within the DIFC community through partnering with some of the world’s most reputable institutions to offer a variety of programmes ranging from short certificate workshops to multi-year graduate degree programmes across the fields of law, finance and management and future skills.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

About PwC’s Academy Middle East

PwC’s Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide.

For further information on PwC Academy, please contact priyam.mahajan@pwc.com or visit www.pwcacademy-me.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae