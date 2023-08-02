Dubai, UAE: Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and Derq, a prominent developer of artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for road safety and traffic management, have achieved a significant milestone through their successful implementation of 14 AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing Systems across Dubai Silicon Oasis. This achievement follows their partnership, where both entities joined forces to provide DSO with cutting-edge capabilities and smart city solutions.

Derq’s “Real-Time Perception and Connectivity AI Platform” is specifically designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users (VRUs) with exceptional accuracy and reliability. This pioneering system, the first of its kind in the region, seamlessly integrates with road infrastructure to enhance safety measures. Using patented behavior prediction models, the technology can proactively activate flashing warning signs, in-road warning lights, and even traffic signal controllers in anticipation of pedestrians crossing, effectively preempting any potential conflicts with approaching vehicles. The system also collects valuable data to enhance road users’ awareness and relevant authorities’ responsiveness to safety issues and traffic performance. This achievement follows extensive testing over a period of two years, which has been conducted to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the proof of concept.

Eng. Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering and Sustainability at DIEZ, said: “The implementation of Derq’s AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing System at DSO aligns directly with the objectives outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. By integrating this state-of-the-art technology, we are creating an exceptional environment that prioritizes innovation, safety, and sustainability. This system serves as a cornerstone in cementing DSO’s position as a technologically advanced zone, offering residents and business partners a seamless and intelligent living and working experience. Through our longstanding partnership with Derq, we will continue to make remarkable progress in ensuring pedestrian safety and advancing Dubai's smart city agenda.”

Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder of Derq, said: “Our collaboration with DIEZ aligns well with the vision of Dubai’s Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to establish Dubai as a bicycle-friendly city with robust safety measures and to promote eco-friendly transportation options. DIEZ has played a crucial role in the successful implementation of our cutting-edge AI Smart Pedestrian Crossing system in DSO. As we remain steadfast in our mission to drive the future of road safety and enable the seamless and efficient movement of road users and autonomous vehicles, this milestone holds significant importance. We look forward to sharing the positive impact of our efforts in Dubai and on a global scale.”

The new system’s AI algorithms are designed to detect and track vehicles and other road users approaching the pedestrian crosswalk. This capability maximizes the effectiveness of the system on the reaction time of the approaching surrounding vehicles. The system's control algorithms also provide the flexibility to activate or deactivate alerts and control their duration, allowing for customization based on specific crossing scenarios. Alerts can be configured to remain active for a predetermined crossing time or as long as a pedestrian is detected in the crosswalk or its vicinity. This advanced functionality ensures optimal safety and efficient traffic management at pedestrian crossings.

Additionally, the system is equipped with an ultra-high speed and low latency 5G connection, providing seamless connectivity. This advanced connectivity enables extensive data collection of safety events and traffic data, while also facilitating remote operation, maintenance, and configuration capabilities for the system's operator. In the future, the system will be able to leverage 5G communication technologies to effectively communicate safety information and alerts to connected vehicles approaching the pedestrian crosswalk.