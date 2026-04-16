Targeting nearly 25,000 customers, the initiative delivers immediate financial relief and priority banking support aligned with national priorities

Dubai, UAE: DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, has launched a dedicated financial support initiative for the UAE’s frontline heroes, reinforcing its commitment to the nation and those who continue to serve at the forefront during critical times.

Designed to deliver meaningful and immediate support, the initiative provides a comprehensive package of financial relief measures and preferential banking benefits for eligible personnel across key ministries and essential entities. The programme reflects DIB’s continued focus on supporting financial stability while aligning with national priorities and community needs.

The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 25,000 customers across consumer banking and will remain available until 30 June 2026, subject to eligibility criteria.

As part of the programme, eligible customers can access targeted relief across core everyday banking needs. This includes instalment deferment of up to three months on select Personal Finance and Auto Finance facilities, without profit or fees, subject to internal criteria. Additional support includes fee waivers on selected card propositions and education-related assistance through a zero-fee school fees Easy Payment Plan for six months.

For new‑to‑bank customers, the initiative goes beyond initial onboarding to deliver enhanced value across key products. This includes complimentary teller services across DIB Branches in the UAE, fee‑free access to Home Finance, alongside preferential pricing on selected retail financing solutions, and chosen wealth and investment services. The offering is designed in line with DIB’s segmentation framework and programme terms, reinforcing a differentiated, needs‑based banking experience. The initiative extends further benefits to the new customers providing additional 50 dedicated prizes of 10 grams of gold each as part of the ongoing “Win up to 10KG Gold” campaign, along with enhanced salary transfer benefits offering 20% additional joining bonus on the DIB XTRA Salary Account.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “Frontline heroes represent the strength, resilience, and unity of the UAE. At moments where certainty matters most, institutions have a responsibility to respond with clarity, purpose, and tangible support. This initiative reflects our commitment to standing alongside those who serve, by providing practical financial relief that addresses immediate needs while supporting long-term stability. As the UAE’s leading Islamic bank, DIB remains focused on delivering responsible, value-driven financial solutions that are aligned with the nation’s priorities and the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

Building on its broader community-focused efforts, DIB continues to play a proactive role in supporting the UAE’s economic and social ecosystem through initiatives that combine financial solutions with meaningful impact. The Bank remains committed to being a trusted long-term partner, delivering support that is timely, responsible, and aligned with national priorities.

For more information on eligibility and the full terms and conditions, please visit https://www.dib.ae/

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$110 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB’s ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers — a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB’s Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae