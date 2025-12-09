Winners of the DHL Fastest Lap Award and DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award: Lando Norris and Team Scuderia Ferrari HP, respectively

Dubai: DHL proudly marks another year as Formula 1®’s Official Logistics Partner, combining sustainability and precision in delivering 24 Grands Prix across five continents. From the season opener in Melbourne to the spectacular finale in Abu Dhabi, DHL ensured the seamless movement of up to 1,200 tons of critical freight per race, including race cars, engines, tires, fuel as well as broadcast and hospitality equipment.

Building on over 40 years of motorsports logistics experience, DHL brings unmatched expertise to the world’s fastest sport. This year, the DHL Motorsports team of 110 specialists worked tirelessly to deliver meticulous logistics, moving an average of 120 containers via ocean freight alongside thousands of air and road shipments. Supported by a fleet that includes, among others, nine Boeing 777 aircraft and, in Europe, 51 biofuel-powered trucks, DHL ensures the sport’s demanding schedule runs seamlessly while minimizing environmental impact.

“Formula 1 is a global spectacle that demands precision and speed not only on the track but behind the scenes,” said Paul Fowler, Head of Global Motorsports Logistics, DHL Global Forwarding. “Our logistics expertise and commitment to sustainability enable us to deliver this complex operation flawlessly, supporting the sport’s ambitions and thrilling fans worldwide.”

Beyond logistics, DHL continued its tradition of celebrating exceptional performance on the track through the DHL Fastest Lap Award and DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award. This year’s winners, Lando Norris (for the second consecutive year) and Team Scuderia Ferrari HP (claiming their second win), respectively, exemplify the speed and teamwork that define Formula 1, mirroring the same commitment to excellence that drives DHL.

In addition, sustainability remains a core focus for both partners. Formula 1 is targeting Net Zero by 2030 and DHL by 2050. DHL uses multimodal logistics and prioritizes ocean freight whenever possible to reduce environmental impact. The use of biofuel-powered trucks cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 83% in average compared to conventional diesel trucks, while DHL’s fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft delivers around 17% reduction in emissions versus older models. Additionally, the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through DHL’s GoGreen Plus service reduces associated carbon emissions by an estimated 80% per flight.

As the 2025 season concludes, DHL looks ahead to continuing its role as Formula 1’s longest-standing global partner, shaping the future of motorsport logistics – faster, smarter, and more sustainable.

Media Contact:

Media Relations MENA

Ragah Dorenkamp

E-mail: ragah.dorenkamp@dhl.com

On the internet: group.dhl.com/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DHLglobal

DHL – The logistics company for the world

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.