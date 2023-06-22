The UAE’s off-plan market accounted for nearly 55% [1] of all real estate transactions in 2022

DHG is bringing 30 years of expert craftsmanship to the UAE; its inaugural project in Dubai is expected to be announced in H2

Dubai, UAE: DHG Property Development, a renowned Swiss property developer with an extensive track record spanning over three decades, announces its strategic expansion into the UAE market. With a commitment to excellence and affordability, DHG is establishing its presence in the country to revolutionize the real estate landscape through the delivery of premium quality properties at affordable costs.

With a strong foundation built on years of experience and expertise, DHG Property Development has successfully delivered numerous prestigious projects in Switzerland, alongside other parts of Europe. The company is now poised to replicate its success by bringing its trusted, signature touch of excellence to the UAE’s dynamic, thriving property market.

DHG Property Development has recognized an increased demand of discerning buyers seeking premium quality properties that also offer affordability. By blending innovative architectural design with meticulous attention to detail, DHG, for the past 30 years, have created developments that exceed expectations and set new benchmarks in the global real estate industry; the UAE is now set to experience this first-hand.

The UAE’s real estate sector has seen steady growth, and it will continue to boom for the foreseeable future with the off-plan segment thriving as of late. In 2022, the country’s off-plan market saw the highest growth rate by accounting for nearly 55%[2] of all UAE property sales. The demand for such projects in 2023 has remained strong, increasing by 95%[3] through the first three months when compared to the same period last year. This momentum has continued into the second quarter of 2023 with Dubai logging 11,700 transactions worth AED 34 billion in May alone. Off-plan sales accounted for 49% of the overall real estate sector’s transactions and 43% of its total value[4] to reflect a 136% increase from the same period one year ago.

"We are thrilled to introduce DHG Property Development to the UAE market," said Blagoje Antić, Founder and Director of DHG Property Development. He added, "We found a gap in the UAE’s development market that we believe DHG Property can fill to provide residences with unparalleled quality and at cost-friendly price points. For decades, we have ensured excellence in all of our developments across Europe and we are now committing that same level of distinction to the projects we will be bringing to the UAE.”

DHG Property Development's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of residential and commercial properties, carefully crafted to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of modern-day residents and businesses. The company's team of seasoned professionals, including architects, designers, and project managers, work cohesively to ensure every aspect of development is executed to perfection; this has been achieved under the leadership of Blagoje Antić, whose efforts have garnered him global recognition including being named the most successful Serbian businessman outside the country by the Serbian Diplomacy & Commerce Magazine and Bosko Vucurevic, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS).

DHG Property Development's entry into the UAE market comes at an opportune time, as the country experiences remarkable growth and development. The company aims to contribute to the nation's vision by creating properties that elevate the standard of living, foster sustainable communities, and provide outstanding value for its customers.

Prospective buyers and investors can expect a new era of premium quality, affordability, and excellence with DHG Property Development. The company has already broken ground on its first project in Dubai and an official announcement is expected next month.

About DHG:

DHG Property Development is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG is set to launch its inaugural project in Dubai later this year. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.

