DHF Capital S.A. the Luxembourg-headquartered securitization company, is proud to share its solid 2024 performance, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and consistent growth across all the firm’s funds. The company’s commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns and expanding its global presence has positioned DHF Capital for continued success in the coming year.

In 2024, DHF Capital executed over 10,000 trades, skillfully navigating a year marked by fluctuating market conditions. Trade volumes varied significantly, from quieter months like August, with 664 trades, to more dynamic periods in February and March, where trades exceeded 1,300. Despite these variations, the company maintained stable profit factors, averaging between 1.68 and 2.32, reflecting consistent and disciplined risk-adjusted performance.

Amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainties surrounding global elections, DHF Capital demonstrated its ability to adapt by shifting to a “risk-off” strategy. To alleviate the impact of market-moving events, the team reduced the use of automation and increased oversight. This approach prioritized preserving capital and stability over aggressive profit-seeking, ensuring steady and reliable results even during the most volatile periods. In this regard, DHF Capital was able to close every trading month in positive territory across its strategies, underscoring its focus on safety and stability.

DHF Capital’s Alpha and Gamma funds showcased solid results, with the Alpha Strategy achieving monthly trading volumes of up to $12 million. Meanwhile, the Gamma Fund reached a peak of $170 million in February, surpassing $1 billion in total trading volume for the year. The Forex strategy also stood out, with trading volumes climbing to $200 million during key periods, further highlighting DHF Capital’s scalability and ability to seize market opportunities.

“2024 was a year of disciplined execution and resilience for our firm,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO of DHF Capital. “Our team adapted to market challenges with a strong commitment to protecting our clients’ capital while seeking opportunities for growth. These results reflect the strength of our strategies and the expertise of our team.”

Looking ahead to 2025, DHF Capital is setting ambitious goals to build on its success. The company plans to increase its activities in Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UAE, reinforcing its position in the European market. To strengthen client relationships, DHF Capital will host quarterly networking events in the Netherlands and the UAE, complemented by biannual gatherings in Spain. These initiatives aim to foster meaningful connections and provide valuable opportunities for collaboration.

Additionally, DHF Capital will introduce interactive webinars led by its C-level executives. These sessions will offer insights into emerging market trends and provide an in-depth look at the company’s investment approach.

About DHF Capital

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitization company established in December 2020 for well-informed personal or institutional investors. Combining Forex, equities, and precious metals DHF Capital creates a diverse portfolio for any investor, while keeping the risks as low as possible. DHF Capital provides investors with several investment solutions which vary in risk and reward. This way DHF Capital can easily build the solution which suits its clients best.

DHF Capital SA,

21 Rue Glesener,

1631 Gare Luxembourg,

Luxembourg

marketing@dhf-capital.com

+352 2 786 6577

