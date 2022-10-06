RIYADH:– The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the National Housing Company (NHC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaboration on mutual areas that serve the housing sector, improving urban planning, and offering designs that meet building codes around Wadi Hanifah and its tributaries.

The MoU aims to facilitate further integration between the two parties and offer more design options to NHC clients within DGDA’s jurisdiction. Together, they will conduct a series of joint workshops, initiatives, and projects to exchange data, statistics, and expertise.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA, stressed the importance of the MoU, stating that one of the workshops involved is a joint design studio between DGDA and NHC and its affiliated architects, who would be informing the authority of all its initiatives within the latter’s jurisdiction. The two sides will also explore avenues for further collaboration as and when agreed upon. In addition, the authority will be holding workshops to clarify the building codes applicable around the Wadi Hanifah area.

HE Mr. Mohammed bin Salih Al Batti, NHC’s CEO, also commented on the MoU highlighting that it lays out a road map for collaboration between the two sides, including the creation of a DGDA microsite as part of NHC’s Sakani website for users of residential units within DGDA-managed areas to show that designs meet building codes around the Wadi Hanifah area, as well as the authority’s designs and platforms.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, eleven square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the nation's renewed cultural and historic capital, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students , and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office, and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart, and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key SamhanHeritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on protecting and preserving the Kingdom’s history, including the stories of our forefathers and our physical heritage. In line with design, development, and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historical, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride, and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority ensures that Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences, and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural, and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state, and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practices in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.