London: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcased “Diriyah, The City of Earth” at this year’s World Travel Market London (WTM), one of the world’s foremost international travel industry events. Bringing together nearly 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries with more than 51,000 participants, WTM 2022 ran from 7 - 9 November at ExCeL London, the city’s premiere international exhibition and convention center. This year also marked the event’s full-fledged return to its live, pre-pandemic format, and saw hundreds of exhibiting travel destinations and brands from across the globe showcasing their destinations, products and services.



Through its exhibition booth and the participation of Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo in a special panel discussion focusing on “The Mission to Sustainability”, DGDA showcased its ambitions to put Diriyah on the global travel map through its rapidly progressing development, which highlights the unique role Diriyah, The City of Earth has played throughout Saudi Arabia’s past, and the immense role it will play in bringing that past forward to today and into the future. As the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its beating cultural heart, the massive work being done to preserve and celebrate the heritage and culture of Saudi Arabia was on display. The authority also highlighted two of its most exciting upcoming openings, the UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage site, the At-Turaif district and the neighboring Bujairi Terrace, a unique luxury dining and lifestyle destination.

Commenting on the authority’s participation, Mr. Inzerillo said: “We were beyond excited to once again bring Diriyah to the world, this time at London’s - ExCeL exhibition center. WTM London has served as a genuine benchmark for our industry’s event circuit since its inception over four decades ago, and once again provided an outstanding platform to showcase our tremendous progress across the last year to a truly distinguished global audience.”



About Diriyah

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.



Diriyah, established in 1446, is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of downtown Riyadh. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah is being developed over 14 square kilometers and is designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created using the authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.



Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.



With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.



The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 150 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace area will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.



