Riyadh: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) – responsible for developing the Kingdom’s foremost cultural and heritage destination, Diriyah, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – today announced that it has signed a management agreement with Time Out Group plc – the global media and hospitality business – to open a new Time Out Market at Diriyah Square. Diriyah Square is the commercial, retail and lifestyle heart of the 14 sq km Diriyah development. A key anchor of Diriyah Square, Time Out Market Riyadh is forecast to open in 2027.

Located across 9,000 sqm and two levels, the award-winning food and cultural market will bring Riyadh’s best chefs, restaurateurs and cultural experiences together under one roof, based on editorial curation. It will provide a space and opportunities for award-winning and established as well as up-and-coming culinary and cultural talents. There will be 23 kitchens, five beverage serveries, multiple stages, event and exhibition spaces, a demonstration kitchen, kitchen academy and kitchen lab. With approximately 1,650 seats, guests will have a variety of indoor and al fresco dining options.

Time Out first started in 1968 to showcase the best of the city and today covers content on 333 cities in 59 countries, with Time Out Riyadh having launched last year with franchise partner ITP Media Group. Holly Sands, Editorial Director, Hospitality & Entertainment at ITP Media Group: "The Market comes on the heels of the launch of Time Out Riyadh in 2021, established to help people discover the best of this rapidly developing city – just as we have done globally for more than 50 years. Time Out is about celebrating home-grown creativity, giving local talent a platform and letting a new generation of young, ambitious Saudis in the city share stories about the future they are building. We cannot wait to curate and showcase the best of the city at Time Out Market Riyadh in Diriyah Square."

The Diriyah Square development will deliver a unique retail, leisure, entertainment, hospitality and cultural offering for residents of and visitors to Riyadh. Over 180,000 sqm in size, Diriyah Square will include more than 400 global retail and lifestyle brands and outstanding dining offers as well as over 100 local concepts, seamlessly blending international brands with the best of traditionally inspired Saudi retail. In addition to the unparalleled retail offer, there will be six luxury hotels, three branded residences, five premium office buildings and over 20 open-air event spaces. This completely walkable district will change the retail and leisure landscape of Riyadh. Whilst respecting the rich history and traditional Najdi architecture unique to the area, the design of Diriyah Square will feature state-of-the-art modern conveniences, delivering a unique place to shop, eat, rest, work and play.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO - DGDA commented: “We are thrilled to announce Time Out Market for Diriyah Square, becoming the first of many major anchors for the development. The team at Time Out Market share our vision – creating a vibrant dining experience for both locals and visitors alike that complements the retail, lifestyle and culture ingrained across Diriyah, and especially here at Diriyah Square.”

Time Out Market Co-CEO (Development) Jay Coldren added: “Time Out has always been at the forefront of urban centres, shining a light on the best of the city. Our Time Out Markets let local culinary and cultural talent showcase their skills, bring people together to connect, create employment opportunities, and provide an open and diverse workplace for the community. Diriyah Square is set to be a landmark, combining history, heritage and culture alongside retail and hospitality – as the country is opening up to tourism and the world, there is a well-established eating out culture that continues to grow, and evolving cultural scenes which both locals and visitors are increasingly enjoying. We are looking forward to offering our unique Time Out Market experience, alongside our partners at DGDA.”

Time Out Market currently has seven open locations with a further seven signed, in addition to several other locations in advanced negotiations.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s most important historic tourism destinations. Diriyah will present a completely new lifestyle experience for residents and visitors alike.

Diriyah is a $63.2 billion development making substantial progress – already opening two elements of the masterplan in Q4 2022: At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage site, and Bujairi Terrace, the new 15,000 sqm culinary destination with over 20 world-class local, international and Michelin star restaurants. https://www.diriyah.sa/

About Diriyah

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of downtown Riyadh. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah is being designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created using the authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.

Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 150 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace area will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi culture and heritage.

DGDA is focused on the protection, preservation and celebration of the Kingdom’s history, including the stories of the Kingdom’s ancestors and its physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif.

DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. By creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of Saudi Arabia’s history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks, DGDA aspires to develop Diriyah into one of the world’s greatest gathering places. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings.

DGDA is also devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals, celebrating the local community and showcasing social, cultural and historical achievements, thereby connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community.

DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190 sq km) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

About Diriyah Square

Located north west of Riyadh, the iconic Diriyah Square is a completely new and inspired collection of the finest in culture, hospitality, retail, leisure and entertainment. This unique project gathers over 400 of the finest luxury and lifestyle brands from across the Kingdom and around the world in an exceptional, authentic and intimate environment of streets, laneways and squares.

About Time Out Group plc

Time Out Group PLC – listed on AIM (AIM: TMO) and headquartered in the United Kingdom – is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions: Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life. Professional journalists curate and create content about the best things to Do, See and Eat across 333 cities in 59 countries and across a unique multi-platform model spanning both digital and physical channels. Time Out Market is the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, bringing a city's best chefs, restaurateurs and unique cultural experiences together under one roof – based on editorial curation.

