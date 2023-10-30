Dubai, UAE: Nationwide Management Services LLC (NMS), a subsidiary of Deyaar Development PJSC, has received the Full Accreditation as the Energy Service Company (ESCO) from the Regulatory & Supervisory Bureau (RSB), the regulator of Dubai’s water and electricity sector.

The accreditation marks a significant milestone in NMS's commitment to delivering energy efficiency and sustainability solutions to its clients in the region. It also signifies its dedication to meeting industry standards and providing reliable and innovative energy services.

The accreditation followed a thorough evaluation process by RSB, encompassing the assessment of various aspects of NMS's operations, including its technical competence, track record in successfully delivering energy-saving projects in Dubai, financial stability, and adherence to environmental and sustainability goals.

Commenting on this achievement, Adnan Osama Jabri, General Manager of NMS, said "We are proud to achieve the Full ESCO Accreditation from RSB Dubai. This recognition stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of service in energy efficiency and sustainability across the region. This achievement aligns with UAE's ambitious commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and, more specifically, with Dubai's Demand Side Management (DSM) Strategy 2030, which aims to deliver 30% annual savings in electricity and water by 2030 compared to the business-as-usual consumption."

Muhammed Thaslim, Head-Energy Services of NMS, added: “Attaining the Full Accreditation underscores our steadfast adherence to the rigorous standards established by regulatory authorities. This prestigious accreditation serves as a powerful motivator to our team and will surely inspire us to elevate our service standards further and deliver advanced and sustainable energy solutions to help optimize costs for our clients while ensuring that these solutions have a reduced negative impact on the environment.”

Building on a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge energy solutions, NMS has served a diverse clientele with offerings including Energy Performance Contracts (Guaranteed and Financed Models), Energy Audits & Consultancy Services and Building Automation Services. With the latest accreditation, the company is even better positioned to provide tailored energy management strategies and solutions, addressing the unique needs of businesses, institutions, and industries and also aligning with its commitment to supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainability.

NMS also holds other recognitions, notably as an Accredited Energy Audit Firm by RSB Dubai and as an Accredited ESCO under Ras Al Khaimah's REEM (RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Team) program.

About RSB Dubai

The Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) of Dubai, also known as the RSB Dubai, is a government agency responsible for regulating and supervising the electricity and water sector in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The bureau plays a crucial role in ensuring the efficient and sustainable provision of electricity and water services to residents and businesses in the Emirate of Dubai.

About Nationwide Management Services

Nationwide Management Services is a leader in providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on reducing energy consumption and environmental impact, NMS has successfully served a wide range of clients in real estate sector.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

