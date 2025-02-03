Strategically located near key urban hubs, green spaces, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

Phase 2 presents collection of studio, one bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences, designed to meet the sophisticated needs of contemporary urban families.

Dubai, UAE: Building on the tremendous success of Phase 1, leading real estate developer, Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), has announced the launch of Phase 2 of Park Five, a wellness-focused luxury residential community in Dubai Production City. Phase 2 will see the launch of 343 residential units that are sure to transform urban family experiences in Dubai.

Phase 2 presents an innovative collection of studio, one bedroom two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences, designed to meet the sophisticated needs of contemporary urban families. These living spaces represent a thoughtful integration of comfort, functionality, and community-driven design.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, shared his vision: "With the launch of Phase 2 of Park Five, Deyaar continues to craft community ecosystems for families to thrive, connect, and create lasting memories. Each unit is a testament to our commitment to intelligent, holistic urban living. Park Five aspires to be more than a development; this is a prototype community for ideal urban life that inspires and rejuvenates, living up to the UAE’s vision of creating urban spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents. This project reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable and value-driven developments, while responding to global investor interest in UAE real estate.”

Strategically positioned in Dubai Production City, Park Five offers superb connectivity to essential amenities, including world-class shopping and dining, lush parks, golf clubs, top-tier schools, and renowned hospitals within minutes. Located near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, Park Five is just minutes away from City Centre Me'aisem and close to key locations, including the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Expo 2020, with Dubai International Airport only a about 30-minute drive away.

With Phase 2, residents can look forward to Park Five’s signature approach of integrating lush greenery, traditional sikkas, and versatile community spaces that encourage social interaction and active lifestyles. Premium amenities include yoga lawns, outdoor co-working spaces, fitness centers, and dedicated children's play areas. The sustainability-focused design integrates energy-efficient systems, maximising natural light, and indoor-outdoor community areas to promote both environmental and personal wellness. Residents can unwind in tranquil settings such as a hammock garden, a rooftop Zen garden, and even a shaded outdoor cinema. Park Five supports active lifestyles with a plethora of facilities including multi-purpose sports courts, rooftop sand volleyball courts, resort-style lap pools with lounge areas as well as kids’ pools. Phase 2 is scheduled for completion in Summer 2027.

Park Five aims to meet the needs of a wide segment of the population and investors through attractive payment plans. The project is distinguished by its focus on the element of luxury with an emphasis on sustainability, which makes it a distinctive choice to reshape the concept of urban life in Dubai. With the increasing demand for lifestyles that focus on luxury and comfort, Park Five is the ideal choice for investors and families seeking a dynamic yet comfortable living experience.