Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a strategic decision, the Board of Directors of Deyaar Development PJSC (“Deyaar”), a prominent real estate developer and service provider based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced its recommendation to distribute the dividends for the second consecutive year, reinforcing the company’s ongoing success journey and strong equity story.

This is a significant milestone, reflecting Deyaar's dedication to delivering sustainable financial performance and long-term strategic objectives.

Mr. Abdullah Ali Al Hamli, Chairman of the Deyaar Board of Directors, commented on this decision: “We are pleased to announce our recommendation for dividend distribution to our esteemed shareholders for the second consecutive year. The Board has proposed a 5% dividend which will be submitted for approval at the upcoming General Assembly. This achievement not only demonstrates our solid performance but also underscores our strategic vision for future growth. Deyaar is now strategically positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as we advance. We are also actively expanding our operations into other emirates, reflecting our ambition and vision for growth. Our robust business model and innovative initiatives will serve as the foundation for our continued success. I extend my sincere gratitude to our shareholders for their ongoing trust and support, and I commend all stakeholders and Deyaar team for their commitment and dedication.”

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai's leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the past two decades, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, all offering the highest levels of service and quality.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED 4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

