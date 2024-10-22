Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to engage customers and society in achieving sustainable development, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its annual campaign to promote World Energy Day, which is observed on 22 October each year. The initiative, approved by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was adopted by 54 countries, alongside the United Nations, the Arab League and the African Union, during World Energy Forum in 2012 in Dubai.

Held under the theme 'This World Energy Day, Be the Change', the 2024 campaign emphasises energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, renewable and clean energy use, and support for the green economy. As part of the campaign, DEWA has shared awareness messages with customers through email and SMS, promoted the day via social media and hosted interactive competitions with valuable prizes.

In line with its efforts to raise public awareness, DEWA organised an edutainment event at the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, focusing on the significance of sustainable energy and the conservation of natural resources. Additionally, DEWA arranged an educational visit for 60 pupils from government schools to the Sustainability and Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Pupils explored the latest advancements in clean and renewable energy and learnt about how modern technologies contribute to a sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE.