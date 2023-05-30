Dubai, UAE: The Customer Care Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) achieved a service quality level of 96.22% in 2022. The average speed of response for technical calls has reached 15 seconds. The Centre is an integrated digital interactive hub that provides customers with a suite of pioneering solutions, procedural and informational services. It also enables them to complete their transactions seamlessly through multiple integrated channels, such as an Interactive Voice System (IVR) enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and available around the clock.

“We strive to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an ideal experience for customers in obtaining government services through digital channels. DEWA is committed to continuous evaluation of its services to find aspects of improvement and development prospects and to ensure DEWA’s leadership in providing the best services compatible with the highest standards of availability, reliability, accountability and sustainability. This is part of our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. DEWA attaches great importance to enhancing its digital transformation process, and developing its digital channels based on the latest disruptive technologies and AI tools. This consolidates the happiness of stakeholders, reduces our carbon footprint and protects the environment. This supports the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer highlighted that smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99% during the first quarter of 2023. The Customer Care Centre, which is managed by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, has been ranked among the top three call centres in the assessment in 2022, conducted by the Dubai Model Centre in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority. This was part of a more comprehensive ongoing evaluation by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, to achieve its ‘Services 360’ vision and the Digital Transformation Strategy within the ‘one government’ concept. In 2022, DEWA scored 100% in the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS: 2022) certificate from the first assessment in the new global standard. DEWA was the first organisation in the world to adopt and implement the standards and requirements of the certificate, which is presented by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI) in collaboration with the British Standards Institute (BSI). DEWA achieved ‘Globally Distinguished Digital Services’ classification for being a world leader in adopting integrated digital services. DEWA achieved 98% in Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index 2022, which is managed by Dubai Digital Authority.

The Customer Care Centre adds to the digital channels DEWA provides customers to transact anywhere and anytime. DEWA provides all its services through its smart app and website. The Centre allows customers to submit electricity and water requests, EV Green Charger services and the Smart Living dashboard. The Centre also provides the Ash’ir service round the clock for speech and hearing-impaired customers to communicate using sign language. It also provides the Hayak service, an online text and video-chat service on DEWA’s smart app and website for customers to communicate directly with its call centre staff.

The constantly updated digital database identifies customer segments such as People of Determination, senior citizens, nursing and others, thus prioritising calls to provide the highest standards of professionalism and quality in service. The Customer Care Centre has trained employees who speak Arabic, English, French and Urdu, among others.

DEWA’s Customer Care Centre operates 24/7, including on public holidays, to answer all customer enquiries and through email: mailto:customercare@dewa.gov.ae. It accepts calls via its number 991 for technical notifications and 04-601 9999 for general enquiries.

