Dubai, UAE: Afkari, a Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) internal innovation platform, received 3,424 employee ideas during the first half of 2025, an increase of 24.8% from the same period last year, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, has said. Participation increased by 7% year on year during the same period to 2,056 employees, with 1,064 ideas contributing to cost savings and 206 currently under implementation. Since its inception in 2015, Afkari has amassed over 70,850 ideas.

Afkari, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), encourages employees to come up with innovative ideas that drive continuous improvement and consolidate DEWA’s competitiveness locally and globally. Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA’s proactive approach to converting these ideas into actionable and impactful solutions, coupled with its keenness to empower employees and reward them for their creative input, has significantly enriched its innovation culture.

Al Tayer also commended the forward-thinking ideas that harness AI and emerging technologies to achieve optimal performance in every facet of electricity and water operations, enabling DEWA to provide world-class services that not only delight stakeholders but exceed their expectations.

Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA has enhanced Afkari platform with the AI Microsoft 365 Copilot smart assistant. By guiding users through structured prompts, it analyses situations, generates tailored pros and cons, identifies relevant personas, assesses feasibility, and ultimately formulates a well-rounded idea ready for submission.

“We welcome constructive ideas that contribute to broadening business horizons and exploring new opportunities and approaches that support DEWA’s success. The willingness of employees to put forward their innovative ideas and suggestions indicates their high sense of responsibility and their commitment to turning challenges into opportunities, so that they can be part of Dubai's future plans and national efforts aimed at making the emirate of Dubai the preferred destination to live, work and visit,” Al Tayer said.

“The Afkari platform plays a pivotal role in managing innovation, ensuring the continuous improvement of DEWA’s services, enhancing its performance and efficiency, reducing expenses and elevating its excellence and leadership worldwide,” added Al Tayer.

The Afkari platform facilitates participation across all organisational levels from top and middle management to technicians, administrators and frontline workers allowing employees to propose ideas that tackle challenges and allow DEWA to explore new opportunities. Once an idea is submitted, it undergoes a rigorous evaluation process. Those deemed valuable advance to the reward stage, where contributors are recognised for their impactful suggestions. The platform enables voting to build momentum around promising proposals. Idea presenters engage with innovation committees to conduct thorough assessments and refine their proposals to ensure their alignment with departmental needs and DEWA’s institutional objectives.