Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 15 virtual awareness sessions within the ‘I-Talk’ series from the beginning of this year until the end of July 2022. This is part of its efforts to promote a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange and encourage effective teamwork. Experts in various fields of innovation participated in the sessions. The sessions aimed to raise the level of awareness of DEWA’s employees about future issues, encourage them to innovate, reshape traditional work concepts and find innovative solutions to current and upcoming challenges. The sessions covered various topics, including disruptive technologies, digital manufacturing, different business development models, robotic process automation, smart foresight culture, decision-making, and data analysis using GIS.

“DEWA encourages innovation and creativity among its employees and all society by launching projects and initiatives to enable them to participate in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. This is in accordance with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, and the National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to make the UAE among the most innovative countries worldwide. DEWA provides a positive environment that encourages innovation, to carry on its journey of excellence and leadership as one of the most prominent and distinguished global utilities in its operations. This also contributes towards Dubai’s transformation into the smartest and fastest-growing city in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA provides a range of platforms, programmes, and initiatives to spread and localise knowledge and transfer expertise among all its employees. In addition, DEWA works through the Share K. Recognition Programme to honour its employees and teams that contribute to disseminating and managing knowledge at DEWA.