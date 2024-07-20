Dubai, UAE: Customers of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) have emphasised how DEWA’s digital services help them increase the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption while reducing waste. This is achieved through proactive digital monitoring and management, as well as immediate detection of water leaks. Customers have praised DEWA’s campaigns that raise awareness about its innovative tools, encouraging sustainable daily practices and reducing carbon footprints.

Customers highlight that the availability of all DEWA’s services on its website and smart app saves their effort and time, allowing them to adopt a responsible and sustainable lifestyle. They also praise the tips provided by DEWA on its website and official social media channels, aimed at encouraging waste reduction and protecting precious resources. They note DEWA’s commitment to organising year-round awareness campaigns, intensified during summer to ensure consumption efficiency at all times. Customers note that this year’s campaign, ‘Welcome Summer with Green Habits’, helps them achieve peak efficiency.

“DEWA’s digital services allow us to easily assess and understand our electricity and water consumption patterns. In just two steps taking no more than a minute, we can learn ways to increase consumption efficiency, obtain annual, monthly, and daily consumption reports through the Smart Living dashboard and Self-Assessment Tool, and compare our consumption with similar, highly efficient homes in our area through the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme. We are very grateful to DEWA for enabling us to preserve natural resources and fulfil our responsibilities in protecting the environment,” said Salah Eid Al Hussainy, a DEWA customer.

“Using DEWA’s innovative digital services makes us feel like we are experiencing a highly advanced, futuristic service. This increases our confidence in DEWA and its efforts to provide the best services to customers according to the highest international standards, improving their quality of life and contributing to shaping a sustainable future,” said Mahmoud Mabrouk, a DEWA customer.

“Through DEWA’s services, especially the Away Mode feature, we can monitor our electricity and water consumption while travelling via our account on DEWA’s website and smart app. We also receive daily and weekly graphs via email and benefit from DEWA’s advice to prevent energy drain and reduce water waste. These services enable us to enjoy peace of mind whether at home or away,” said Nada Mahmoud, a DEWA customer.

“These digital services demonstrate DEWA’s commitment to providing the best services to customers and encouraging the adoption of a more efficient lifestyle in electricity and water consumption. The High Water Usage Alert service allowed us to resolve a leakage problem within minutes of its occurrence, sparing us from wasting water or causing any damage to our property or premises,” said Ebada Shahine, a DEWA customer.