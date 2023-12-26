Cairo: Waves for Digital Transformation, the leading digital solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa region, and Deutschland Technology, a pioneering Egyptian company in the domain of fire-fighting systems and technological pioneer in the field of electrical, mechanical, and sanitary engineering, signed a cooperation agreement whereby Deutschland Technology will benefit from Waves services and expertise to implement cutting-edge cloud-based SAP ERP solutions, which will enable Deutschland Technology to enhance their financial and accounting operations, manage their financial and human resources, and their relationships with their suppliers more efficiently and in accordance to the latest advanced international standards.

“Our vision is to provide distinguished and professional services in the field of fire-fighting systems and technological systems. We also specialize in the fields of electrical, mechanical, and sanitary engineering. Our mission is to enhance the security and safety of our customers through continuous development and provisioning of the latest advanced technological solutions according to industry standard quality measures. This requires us to continuously assess and be ready to deal with various risks”, said Engineer Ziad Sorour, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Deutschland Group. “We are excited to partner with WAVZ to implement SAP ERP Solutions. SAP is one of the best global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, which will help us improve our operational effectiveness, and adapt to changes dynamically based on real-time information and customer satisfaction indicators. We have chosen WAVZ because of their extensive experience in this field that is supported by a proven track record of success in similar projects, which will help us focus on our core business."

“We are proud to be chosen by Deutschland Technology to implement their integrated SAP ERP solutions. We have a proven track record of successful SAP implementations across different types of businesses of different sizes”, said Engineer Amr Esmat, CEO and Managing Director of WAVZ. “We are confident that we can help Deutschland Technology achieve their business goals. This will enable them to run their business more efficiently, reduce costs, and make better business decisions by having the right information that enables them to do so.”

By implementing SAP ERP solutions, Deutschland Technology will have access to real-time and relevant business insights, which will help them ensure their compliance with the latest advanced global standards of project management. This will enable them to manage and track their projects efficiently and accurately according to the targeted timeframes and milestones, while also monitoring both the financial and resource costs involved. SAP ERP will also help them collaborate efficiently with their global suppliers and partners by enhancing their supply chain processes including forecasting, inventory management, and monitoring supply, demand, and deliveries. Last but not least, SAP ERP will enable Deutschland to better manage its human capital, enhancing organizational flexibility and employee participation by enhancing its human capital management systems, tracking the performance of its teams in real-time, and preparing official reports that support decision-making.