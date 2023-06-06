UAE: Deutsche Hospitality has planted seeded cards to grow 250 vegetable plants at Al Hamra Residence's organic garden in Ras Al Khaimah, embracing sustainability and environmental stewardship.

In May 2023, Deutsche Hospitality welcomed visitors of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) to write heartfelt messages to nature on seeded cards that were planted at Al Hamra Residence. The message cards included tomato, chilli and mixed vegetable seeds, providing lush greenery that will beautify the stunning property, and will serve as a source of produce for the hotel and its F&B outlets.

Among the esteemed attendees were Lars Wahnschaffe, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Deutsche Hospitality Frankfurt, Ralph Aouad, Regional Director at Deutsche Hospitality and Christian Potvin, General Manager of Al Hamra Residence. With a commitment to reducing its carbon emissions, Deutsche Hospitality sets a remarkable example for the hospitality industry, implementing a range of sustainable best practices across its regional properties.

Some of the inspiring messages included:

"We are branches of the same tree of life. Nurture and care go a long way to preserve our future."

"We only have one Earth, treat it with respect."

"Dear Nature: Thank you for providing us with such a beautiful planet; I promise to take care of it."

By fostering a deep connection to nature and adopting sustainable practices, Deutsche Hospitality reaffirms its dedication to a greener future, both within its properties, operating communities, and beyond.

