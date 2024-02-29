Frankfurt am Main/Shanghai/Dubai: - Deutsche Hospitality, a well-known European hotel company with German roots, is rebranding to H World International to drive the expansion of its ownership group, H World, outside of China. All of H World International’s brands will be part of the H Rewards global loyalty program and online booking platform. The brand family includes Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Jaz in the City, House of Beats, IntercityHotel, Maxx and Zleep Hotels. New to the international brand family is Ji Hotel, one of H World China’s fastest-growing midscale brands with the recently opened Ji Hotel Orchard Singapore as the first of its kind outside of China.

“The rebranding to H World International is ushering in a new chapter of international growth, complementing our vast presence in China”, says Jin Hui, CEO of H World. “It is an important step towards our goal to become a world-class global hotel group, with one global team.”

Oliver Bonke will serve as CEO H World International alongside the established executive leadership team of the former Deutsche Hospitality. Oliver Bonke and Choon Wah Wong, CFO H World International, will remain Managing Directors of the Steigenberger Hotels GmbH. H World International includes Europe, Middle East, India & Africa (MEIA), as well as Asia Pacific (APAC).

“We are excited to bring all of our distinctive brands to key global markets. With our compelling value proposition for owners and investors, we will be able to offer our employees career opportunities across the globe and 218 million H Rewards members more choice - an even more attractive hotel portfolio, in more destinations, and across more brands”, says Oliver Bonke.

Joint venture with Conduit House

To kick-start its growth in APAC, H World International has entered into a joint venture with Conduit House, a fully integrated hotel operator and hospitality asset manager in Asia, for pre-opening support, technical services and operations. Bonke continues: “We are encouraged by the prospects of partnering with Conduit House, which is run by industry veterans Grant Healy and Achim Lenders whose Asian expertise, relationships and networks will be hugely beneficial for our ambitious growth plans.”

Five new signings across H World International’s growth regions

H World International just signed an agreement with Tantakitt Company Limited for the Montien by Steigenberger, Surawong Bangkok. Having recently finished a complete renovation, it will be the first Steigenberger hotel in Thailand and carry the brand as of July this year. The legendary and stylish hotel offers 475 rooms, combining timeless Thai style with a contemporary attitude. Furthermore, an agreement was signed with Tai Xiang International Co., Ltd. for the Maxx Huay Yai Villa, Pattaya, Thailand comprising 108 spacious, state-of-the-art villas and with an expected opening towards the end of 2025.

In the MEIA region, the company recently signed an agreement for the new build Steigenberger Resort Byoum Lakeside in Egypt, adding to the existing 16 Steigenberger Resorts in the country. The hotel features 90 luxury rooms and is located about 90 kilometers southwest of Cairo, close to Qarun Lake. It is expected to open in late 2025. Earlier this month, H World International announced the opening of the IntercityHotel Bawshar in Muscat, Oman – the fourth IntercityHotel in Oman and sixth in MEIA overall.

In Europe, the Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts brand announced the addition of the renovated and historical Bielefelder Hof in Germany. Furthermore, the economy brand Zleep Hotels, of Danish origin, is on the rise with openings in Horsens, Denmark as well as Lausanne and Zürich, Switzerland. Agreements for two further Zleep Hotels were recently signed for the Zleep Hotel Bern, set to open in late 2025, and the Zleep Hotel Göppingen in Southern Germany, which is expected to open in 2026.

About H World International

H World International combines the strengths of seasoned brands with international hotel expertise. The company is represented in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, and is advancing expansion with a balanced blend of lease, management, and franchise hotels. Nine unique brands are united under the umbrella of H Rewards – the consumer-focused and simple booking platform and unique loyalty program with more than 218 million members worldwide. H World International is part of H World, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing hotel groups. Further information is available at www.int.hworld.com.

Steigenberger Icons are extraordinary hotels that combine unique historical value with modern concepts. Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels combine the distinctive Porsche Design Lifestyle with hospitality and service. At Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, guests enjoy an unforgettable and top-class hotel experience. Jaz in the City is a lifestyle brand concentrating on music: always in sync, lively, and unique. House of Beats supports local heroes and is an innovative brand with an uncompromising community approach. IntercityHotel is synonymous with flexible mobility and central locations and offers high standards for design and comfort. Maxx stands for what is most important in the mid-scale range of the market. Zleep Hotels offer Danish design, quality, and Scandinavian simplicity at an affordable price. Ji Hotel serves guests with a reserved eastern aesthetic, well-designed technology, and plenty of room for individuality. Book your stay at hrewards.com.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2023, H World operated 9,394 hotels with 912,444 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Ji Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icons and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2023, H World operates 11 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 89 percent under manachise and franchise model.

