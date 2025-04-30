Manama – Design Your Future (DYF) today announced the launch of its second edition with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, as its Knowledge Partner.

A high-level event was held to mark the launch, with attendance from senior leaders of the private sectors and banking, as well as from both public and private universities, along with members of the campaign’s Advisory Committee, reflecting the strong national support for this important initiative aimed at contributing to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s efforts to accelerate human capital development and educate and build a highly effective and well-trained workforce, one of the many critical goals of its economic Vision 2030.

As the Knowledge Partner, Mastercard will contribute to DYF’s initiatives by delivering multiple workshops focused on financial literacy, digital payments, career progress, and fintech innovation. These sessions will provide young participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience, enabling them to navigate the evolving financial landscape with confidence.

Mastercard’s collaboration with DYF aligns with the company’s goal of supporting initiatives that help in shaping a more inclusive financial ecosystem. It also reinforces Mastercard’s deep commitment to supporting youth empowerment in Bahrain by ensuring they have the financial knowledge to make better informed decisions and improve their overall financial well-being.

Adam Jones, Executive Vice President and Division President for West Arabia, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we believe that knowledge and strategic partnerships are powerful catalysts for creating opportunities and strengthening the financial ecosystem in Bahrain. Together with DYF, we aim to equip Bahraini youth with the financial and digital skills necessary for success in today’s in today’s rapidly evolving, digitally-driven world.”

Zahraa Taher, Chairperson of the DYF Advisory Committee, commented, “We believe that empowering youth to build strong multifaceted skill set and a strong foundation will enable them to build and enhance their future resilience. Mastercard’s role as our Knowledge Partner will bring immense value to DYF’s second edition. Their expertise in payment technology and commitment to education will further our efforts to prepare young professionals for their future careers and in particular in fintech and financial services, where Bahrain remains a regional leader. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire students to embrace change, pursue their passions, and equip themselves with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We look forward to working together with Mastercard to inspire and empower the next generation.”

DYF’s second edition will feature a range of exciting programmes and events, including the DYF Business Quiz Show, the DYF Podcast, and a host of high-level workshops delivered by expert trainers, featuring discussions on career planning, leadership, and innovation.

