Manama – Design Your Future (DYF) is announced the formation of its Advisory Committee for the second edition. Comprising professionals from diverse industries and students from different universities. The committee will provide strategic directions to help DYF continue its mission of guiding young individuals toward clarity in their career paths and decision-making.

Building on the success of the first edition, DYF remains committed to bridging the gap between education and the professional world. DYF serves as a guide—offering insights, industry exposure, and mentorship that enable students, young professionals, and parents to make informed choices about their futures.

The Advisory Committee for the second edition includes Zahraa Taher as Chairperson, alongside respected industry leaders Dr. Zainab Al-Tooq from the Higher Education Council, Shaikha Buallay from INJAZ Bahrain, Maryam Rahimi from Tamkeen, Kalyan Subramanian from KPMG, Nabeela Al Qaseer, a life coach, and Zainab Assiri, a training consultant. Representing the voice of students, the committee also welcomes Fatima Hussain from the University of Bahrain, Mariam Almardini from King’s College London, Ali Aryan from Bahrain Bayan School, and Ahmed Almerbati from the British University of Bahrain.

Aligned with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, the Advisory Committee will play a key role in ensuring DYF continues to foster connections between education and industry, enabling young individuals to gain exposure to professional environments, understand market needs, and develop the right perspectives to navigate their career paths.

The second edition of DYF will continue to expand its initiatives to provide participants with practical exposure and real-world guidance. The DYF Business Show will integrate students into corporate teams, offering firsthand experience and industry insights. The DYF Podcast will feature discussions on career pathways, industry trends, and the evolving job market, providing young individuals with valuable perspectives. The Skills Hunt initiative will encourage participants to sharpen their decision-making, adaptability, and technical skills in a competitive and engaging environment. The MC’s Competition will identify and support students with strong public speaking potential, while interactive workshops will expose participants to leadership, communication, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. The DYF Education & Future Design Forum will bring together educators, professionals, and students to explore the evolving role of education in shaping career development.

Commenting on the formation of the Advisory Committee, Zahraa Taher, Chairperson, stated: “With the second edition of DYF, we are excited to work with a team of advisors whose expertise will help shape this initiative. DYF is about clarity—ensuring that students and young professionals have access to the right perspectives, networks, and insights to make informed career decisions.”

With a stronger emphasis on industry engagement and real-world exposure, DYF continues to be a key platform in helping Bahrain’s youth navigate their future with confidence.