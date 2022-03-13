Manama, Bahrain: EMIC Training, a highly regarded International Training Provider, have joined forces with Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions to support the training content at the Interiors Expo.

The Interiors Expo which takes place from 22-24th March at Bahrain Exhibition Centre will host a dedicated webinar for professionals who are faced to make design related decisions but have no idea where to start and are interested enough to learn how to manage the process.

The Webinar will be delivered by Halim Choueiry an acclaimed design thinker, educator and process strategist. During his professional span, Halim applied his research findings through his private design studio practice, as well as occupied positions such as ICO-D Vice President, coordinator for Graphic and Multimedia Program at the Arab Open University [AOU] Beirut campus, Chairperson of the Arts+Design Department at the American University of Science and Technology [AUST], and Coordinator for the Visual Communication department at the Lebanese American University [LAU], Byblos Campus.

“This webinar is not about taste, but rather a scientific approach to the design language and how innovative concepts can be analysed, understood, and adequately applied, following personal related cultural patterns.” Says Halim Choueiry.

The webinar will be a hybrid event. Visitors to the Expo can participate via the Conference Room at the Expo or log-in on the zoom link provided when they have registered. Design for Non-Designers will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 23rd March.

Speaking about working with EMIC Training, Jubran Abdulrahman says “EMIC support will add value to HCE seminar offerings. They have a track record as a leading business training provider.”

EMIC owner Marwan Mattar says: “We have co-operated in the past with HCE but the formalization of our co-operation means that we can leverage on our strength to provide our expertise training and consultancy to a wider audience.”

The Interiors Expo is supplemented by the On the Wall art gallery. The Expo takes place alongside of the Gulf Construction Expo and the Gulf Property Show, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

For more information Visit our Gulf property show, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo websites at http://gulfpropertyshow.net/, http://interiorsexpo.net/, http://www.gulfconstructionexpo.com/ or contact Hawra Neamah

About HCE:

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), has established expertise as an exhibition organiser. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq event, Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition. HCE has now established its reputation as a leading conferences and exhibitions company in the Kingdom of Bahrain.