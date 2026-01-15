Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) today announced a major expansion of its Municipal Presence Centres, increasing their number to more than 40 across the Emirate by the end of 2027. This expansion aims to further strengthen DMT’s presence within residential areas and enhance the delivery of tailored support for each district.

Since their establishment, the centres have become vital hubs that serve as a bridge between residents and the government. This is achieved through identifying and documenting each community’s needs to ensure that they are addressed by the relevant authorities, while also serving as trusted sources of information that set local priorities and support fact-based decision‑making. The centres also help raise awareness and provide guidance on municipal procedures and regulations, as well as facilitate access to services through the TAMM platform.

Furthermore, as part of their roles, the Municipal Presence Centres contribute to preserving the Emirate’s public appearance by monitoring public assets and identifying and addressing distortions and violations, including the issuance of fines where applicable. These efforts play a key role in improving the overall liveability standards.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Aysha Younis Alkhoori, Acting Executive Director of the Municipal Strategy Sector at the DMT, said: "The expansion of these centres marks an important step in reinforcing our presence across the Emirate and strengthen our understanding of community needs. It also supports the launch of more targeted initiatives that consider the unique requirements of each area, while contributing to our ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life across the Emirate.”

The Department also noted that both existing and newly established centres will continue to organise community events aimed at strengthening social cohesion and fostering a stronger sense of belonging among residents.