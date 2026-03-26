Dubai, UAE.: Denodo, a global leader in data management, powering trustworthy AI agents and applications, today announced that it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries, including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This, in turn, enables organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive, accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

“A universal, vendor-neutral semantic standard is critical for enterprises to accelerate innovation and unlock greater business value from AI and analytics,” said Kijoon Lee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Denodo. “We’re excited to join the Open Semantic Interchange and collaborate with Snowflake and other industry leaders to define the next-generation semantic standard. Through OSI, Denodo will enable interoperability between our semantic layer—which delivers trusted business context and live access to operational data across hybrid, multi-cloud, and sovereign environments—and other semantic technologies, helping customers drive measurable business outcomes.”

As a member of OSI, Denodo is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable.

“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Denodo establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake’s blog here.

About Denodo

Denodo is a global leader in data management, enabling trustworthy agentic AI, applications, and analytics at scale. The Denodo Platform, an award-winning logical data management solution, provides a governed, AI-ready semantic layer with live access to operational and analytical data across on-premises, multi-cloud, and sovereign environments. As a Snowflake Premier partner, Denodo integrates with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to help organizations leverage their full data estate to power modern AI and analytics. For more information, visit denodo.com.

Contact Details: denodo@activedmc.com