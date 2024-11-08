Dubai, UAE – DeNet, a leading decentralized storage network, has announced surpassing 50,000 Watcher Nodes in four weeks after the launch. This rapid growth highlights the increasing demand for secure and accessible decentralized storage solutions.

Watcher Nodes are crucial to DeNet's security model. These nodes, operated by everyday smartphone users worldwide, verify the integrity and availability of stored data, ensuring its resilience against potential attacks or failures. The rapid adoption of Watcher Nodes points to increasing trust in decentralized storage models and highlights a growing desire for more secure and transparent alternatives to traditional cloud providers.

This achievement comes at a time when concerns about data privacy, security breaches, and potential censorship have cast a shadow over centralized storage solutions. DeNet's approach aligns with the broader trend of decentralization sweeping across various industries, empowering users with control over their information.

Notably, DeNet is already powering the storage layer for over 100,000 users, 50 DePIN projects, and major Web2 corporations. As data becomes increasingly critical, forward-thinking companies like Tesla, Audi, and Mastercard are recognizing the value proposition of decentralized solutions.

“The growth of our Watcher Node community is a testament to the demand for secure and transparent data storage solutions," said Rafik Singatullin, co-founder at DeNet. "We are committed to building a truly decentralized ecosystem that empowers individuals, businesses and governments alike."

While DeNet's milestone represents a significant achievement for the platform, it also signals a broader shift in how we think about data storage and infrastructure. As users increasingly prioritize security, privacy, and control over their information, decentralized solutions like those offered by DeNet are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital world.

About DeNet:

DeNet is a programmable DePIN storage layer that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. It is specifically designed to enhance DePIN and meet the future storage needs: decentralized, private, and resistant to AI analysis. With 100,000 users and nodes worldwide and over 14 million files entrusted to its care, DeNet stands out as a fully operational solution, solidifying its leadership in decentralized storage.

Website: http://denet.pro

Twitter/X: https://x.com/denetpro