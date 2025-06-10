Dubai, UAE – DeNet, with a community of over 4 million registered users, recently announced the launch of its Datakeeper Node Software, activating more than 2,100 storage nodes on the peaq blockchain.

The release introduces Node Pools, a feature designed to optimize the network, enabling Datakeepers to collaborate in groups, reducing delays and speeding up data handling. This innovation delivers a secure, adaptable solution for diverse storage needs, setting a new benchmark for decentralized storage and driving the industry toward broader adoption.

“The Datakeeper Node Software release within DeNet Storage Protocol v4 marks a defining moment for our ecosystem and the broader decentralized storage landscape,” said Rafik Singatullin, co-founder of DeNet. “By enabling individuals to monetize unused storage capacity, DeNet is creating a new division of labor, opening over 1,200 jobs in a novel profession centered on decentralized storage.”

Building on its dominance in the B2C decentralized storage market, DeNet now expands into B2B and B2G sectors, addressing critical demand for scalable, sovereign and decentralized storage solutions.

About DeNet

DeNet is a programmable decentralized storage protocol that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. With 250K daily active devices it’s a leading operational solution for future storage needs.

Contact: pr@denet.pro.