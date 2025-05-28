Global leader in liquid-applied polyurea coatings, linings and waterproofing solutions, DELTA Coatings International, has officially broken ground on its new headquarters and manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City (DIC). This eco-conscious development marks a bold step forward in DELTA Coatings’ strategic growth plan and is designed to significantly scale up production and innovation capacity.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior representatives from DELTA Coatings International and Dubai Industrial City, including Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City; Abdulla Alraeesi, assistant manager of business development at Dubai Industrial City; Mr. M. A. Saleem, chairman and founder of DELTA Coatings International; Sami Saleem, chief executive officer; Belvin Marx, general manager and Paul Symmons, business development manager.

The new plant will be powered in part by renewable energy, including a large rooftop solar panel installation, supporting the company’s ongoing sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives. Once operational, the facility will triple DELTA Coatings’ existing manufacturing output while tripling warehouse space, allowing the company to better meet surging global demand for its renowned DELTAShield product range.

“Our new global HQ and plant represents a pivotal moment in DELTA Coatings’ evolution since its inception over 20 years ago,” said Belvin Marx, General Manager at DELTA Coatings International. “With growing awareness of polyurea’s superior durability and increased demand globally, the new plant will empower our teams to innovate and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners globally. From demonstrating the performance benefits of polyurea coatings and waterproofing to training the next generation of applicators, this facility is designed to inspire and support market leadership.”

The hub will feature state-of-the-art modern, open-plan, workspaces fostering collaboration among DELTA’s growing international team. It will also include customer engagement areas showcasing the strength and versatility of polyurea-based coatings.

The plant will triple current manufacturing output and warehouse space, with scalable infrastructure to accommodate continued growth and cater for increasing product demand.

The site will also house a cutting-edge R&D Center of Excellence. This advanced laboratory will focus on developing next-generation polyurea products tailored to the challenging regional climates and client-specific needs, ensuring DELTA Coatings remains an international leader in innovation.

A Graco HPCF equipment training hub will be established within the facility, serving as a regional center for HPCF spray equipment demonstrations, rapid maintenance and repair services and hands-on training programs for coating applicators.

Additionally, a high-efficiency warehouse and distribution centre will be integrated with electronic stock management systems to optimise inventory control and ensure reliable, timely product deliveries.

The new facility, which is targeted for completion and commissioning in December 2025, is located in Dubai Industrial City, just 20 minutes from Dubai World Central Airport and Jebel Ali Port, and within 45 minutes of Abu Dhabi, providing strategic access to key markets across the GCC and beyond.

Since 2003, DELTA Coatings has been a trusted name in the development and supply of advanced polyurea-based waterproofing and protective solutions. The company serves a diverse client base across residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure sectors, including large-scale applications in desalination plants, water parks, lagoons and wastewater facilities including turnkey solutions from the manufacturer itself.

About DELTA Coatings International

DELTA Coatings is an award-winning, full-service coatings system house manufacturing world-class polyurea, polyurethane and polyaspartic-based coatings solutions for a broad range of clients globally with the aim of protecting, maintaining and optimizing client assets,

As waterproofing project specialists since 2003, DELTA Coatings International is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading protective coating systems and lining solutions experts.

Strategically located in Dubai, with a growing international network, DELTA Coatings caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and applicators worldwide, with a WRAS approval for its potable water polyurea coating up to 85 degrees Celsius.

With a broad range of products, applications, and systems, as well as turnkey project delivery solutions tailored to meet individual client needs, DELTA Coatings International is the industry-leading expert at delivering waterproofing and lining solutions for lagoons and water parks projects, residential and commercial projects, through to desalination, water reservoir and wastewater treatment plants.

Working to industry best practices, iconic projects successfully delivered by DELTA Coatings include Legoland Water Parks and Resort, Jebel Ali sewage treatment plant, Meydan Crystal Lagoons, and Tilal Al Ghaf Crystal Lagoons, as well as Five JVC Hotel cantilevered tower pools and the Umm Al Quwain desalination plant.

DELTA was awarded the title of ‘Coatings and Waterproofing Supplier of the Year’ at the prestigious Construction Innovation Awards 2023 for its dedicated and ongoing contribution to the global coatings and waterproofing industry.