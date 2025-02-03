Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deloitte Middle East’s in-house pioneering AI-powered solution, Tax Genie 2.0, has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group at the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards as well as the Stevie® Awards, the world’s premier business awards. These prestigious accolades reflect the game-changing impact of this cutting-edge technology solution, innovated and developed by the Deloitte Middle East Tax & Legal team in collaboration with the Middle East chapter of the Deloitte AI Institute.

Muhammad Bahemia, Deloitte Middle East Tax and Legal Leader, said, "By combining advanced AI technologies with practical business insights, we optimize efficiencies and securely deliver superior client experiences. This is a testament to our efforts to push boundaries and create meaningful value for our clients and stakeholders across the Tax and Legal landscape."

The 2025 BIG Innovation Award by the Business Intelligence Group was won by Deloitte Middle East, as experienced business leaders and executives recognized Tax Genie 2.0 as a groundbreaking innovation in the technology sector.

The Stevie® Awards, as the premier business awards program in the Middle East and North Africa, judged by over 150 professionals, recognized Tax Genie 2.0 with two accolades. The innovative Gen AI Tax and Legal solution received the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Business-to-Business Services (MENA) and the Silver Stevie® Award for Innovation in AI and Machine Learning in Financial Services (MENA).

Looking ahead, Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI & Data Leader, said, "GenAI is transforming futures across virtually all business and industries, and at Deloitte Middle East, we are leading the way. Our Tax Genie 2.0 platform is fully developed by the Deloitte Middle East AI & Data team in close collaboration with the Deloitte AI Institute and our Tax & Legal practice. With over 1,700 specialized workflows across Value Added Tax, Corporate Tax, and Transfer Pricing, and a highly innovative User Experience of how to interact and leverage GenAI, we are seeing amazing adoption levels of Tax Genie 2.0. This initiative marks a significant step forward in helping businesses stay competitive and drive growth."

