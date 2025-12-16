Cairo: Deloitte Innovation Hub reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Egypt’s technology ecosystem through its strategic participation in Engineerex Summit 2025, a leading technology and engineering career platform, hosted at The Greek Campus on 12–13 December. This marks Deloitte Innovation Hub’s second consecutive year as the event’s main partner, underscoring its sustained role in nurturing high-potential talent and accelerating the growth of Egypt’s innovation landscape.

At this edition of Engineerex, Deloitte Innovation Hub took on an enhanced role as the exclusive Lounge Partner, using the space for recruitment, learning, and talent engagement. Throughout the two-day event, diverse representatives, including Ahmed Salem, Chief Operating Officer, delivered a range of activities, including panel discussions, masterclasses, interactive sessions; covering AI, Data, Cloud & DevOps, , cybersecurity, platform engineering, and other emerging disciplines, showcasing technical depth and a commitment to advancing talent and innovation across the region.

In that regard, Hani Girgis, CEO & Managing Partner, Deloitte Innovation Hub, said: “Our participation in Engineerex reflects our commitment to attracting and developing exceptional talent across Egypt’s fast-growing tech landscape. The capabilities we have built within Deloitte Innovation Hub are a testament to the strength of Egyptian professionals and the country’s immense potential. By connecting our experts with ambitious young talent, we are not only recruiting future leaders, but we are investing in a generation that will shape meaningful progress and drive real impact in the digital economy.”

Ahmed Salem, COO, Deloitte Innovation Hub, added: “Engineerex Summit 2025 is a reminder of why Egypt is becoming one of the region’s strongest tech talent hubs. Speaking with young engineers and developers throughout the event gave me a real sense of their ambition, curiosity, and readiness to take on complex challenges. Showcasing our work in AI, Data, Cloud & DevOps, cybersecurity and platform engineering isn’t just about presenting capabilities; it is about showing them what’s possible when top talent and real innovation come together. This is the kind of energy we want inside Deloitte Innovation Hub, and it’s exactly why we continue to grow our team in Egypt.”

Deloitte Innovation Hub’s participation in Engineerex Summit 2025 reflects its commitment to advancing innovation, nurturing talent, and creating meaningful impact. Building on its earlier collaboration with the Engineerex team at TechUp Women Summit in November, Deloitte Innovation Hub is combining recruitment-focused engagements, technical masterclasses, and mentorship-driven interactions to strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional center for digital excellence and future-ready capabilities.

It is worth mentioning that, leveraging multidisciplinary expertise across AI& Data, Cloud & DevOps, Cyber and Technology Services, Deloitte Innovation Hub is empowering young professionals to connect with industry leaders, explore career pathways, and experience the organization’s culture of innovation. With a growing team of over 600 professionals, expected to reach 700 by the end of 2025, Deloitte Innovation Hub continues to expand its mandate and meet rising regional demand for digital transformation capabilities.

Established in September 2023, Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo serves as a North and South Europe (NSE) delivery centre, providing advanced technology and transformation services to clients across Europe and the Middle East. Rapidly scaling to approximately 600 professionals, the hub delivers capabilities in AI & Data, Engineering, Cyber, and Customer services.

