AWS investment in collaboration with Deloitte to expand talent, build capabilities, and support large-scale business transformation in the Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deloitte Middle East and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a significant expansion of their strategic alliance with plans to deliver $1 billion worth of services by 2030, accelerating digital transformation across the Middle East.

The milestone agreement includes investments by both parties to scale regional capabilities, support local cloud adoption, and unlock new growth opportunities across key sectors. This move builds on Deloitte and AWS’s long-standing global collaboration and reflects a shared commitment to helping businesses in the region embrace emerging technologies such as generative AI, data analytics, and secure cloud infrastructure.

The initiative was officially kicked off at a meeting held at Deloitte’s Middle East offices in Dubai, where Rashid Bashir, Technology & Transformation Leader at Deloitte Middle East, met with Tanuja Randery, Managing Director for Europe, Middle East & Africa at AWS, and their leadership teams.

This expanded regional collaboration will focus on helping enterprises modernize their core operations, increase agility, and drive innovation through cloud-native technologies and an AI-first approach. Deloitte will continue to grow its network of AWS-certified practitioners in the Middle East and invest in building dedicated Centers of Excellence to support complex transformation needs.

Rashid Bashir, Technology & Transformation Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “This initiative is a major step forward in our mission to drive large-scale transformation for organizations across the region. By deepening our alliance with AWS, we are not only investing in advanced technologies but also in the talent and tools that local businesses need to thrive. Together, we will help clients accelerate innovation, build resilience, and unlock long-term value through cloud and AI adoption at scale – starting right here in the Middle East.”

Through this initiative, Deloitte and AWS will work closely with clients across sectors such as banking, energy, public services, and healthcare, combining Deloitte’s deep industry insight with AWS’s cutting-edge capabilities. Core focus areas will include cloud strategy and architecture, application modernization, AI development and integration, cybersecurity, and governance.

"This collaboration means Deloitte and AWS can bring their proven methodology for industry solutions to customers in the Middle East. Customers can look forward to significantly accelerating the pace of their bold transformation projects by having a partner which will stay with them from inception to value realization," said Tanuja Randery, Managing Director for Europe, Middle East & Africa at AWS.

This builds on the success of similar collaborations in Europe and Africa, where hundreds of clients have already benefited from end-to-end support in their digital journeys. As demand for trusted, scalable transformation partners continues to grow, the alliance between Deloitte and AWS is set to play a key role in shaping the region’s digital future.

