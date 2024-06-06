Middle East: – Deloitte, the largest professional services network in the world, has further grown its leadership team in the Middle East with the admission of 32 new partners on June 1, 2024 in addition to 23 lateral hire partners in the last 11 months.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO, Deloitte Middle East, said: “Expanding our leadership team is a reflection of the growth we are seeing across our region. As the Middle East undergoes rapid transformation across several sectors, our new partners will enable us to meet the increasing market demand. With their expertise in areas such as technology, including AI and Cyber, human capital, hospitality, and consumer, our new generation of leaders will support our clients in critical ways to address their needs.” To continuously create exceptional and memorable development experiences to grow its people for undisputed leadership in the marketplace, Deloitte has recently launched Deloitte University EMEA in Paris. Deloitte University EMEA in Paris represents an investment in the people at Deloitte, with a curriculum focused on leadership, professional skills and industry driven.

Rana Ghandour Salhab, People and Purpose Partner, Deloitte Middle East, said: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion remain a strategic priority for our organization. With over 31% of our newly promoted partners being women, we continue to set concrete diversity targets and are proud that more and more women are assuming Deloitte leadership roles in the Middle East. We continuously enhance our flexible work programs and learning and development opportunities to allow our employees to have outstanding careers, with mentoring, allyship and sponsorship programs beneficial to all while tailoring some for women at different stages of their lives and careers.” Deloitte Middle East continues to be a purpose-driven organization aiming to add value for its people, clients and wider society. Deloitte has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as the #7 best place to work on the World’s Best Workplaces™ 2022 list and made it on the top 20 Best Workplaces in the UAE and KSA in 2023, the most recent list.

