Deloitte, the renowned provider of professional services, announced that nominations for the 2022 Middle East Technology FAST 50 program awards are open, providing companies in the region with the opportunity to grow and amplify their brand.

The Deloitte Technology FAST 50 program aims to recognize technology companies across different geographies and was launched in the Middle East for the first time last year. The program ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the past four years.

“The Middle East region is home to a large number of technology startups, led by innovative, entrepreneurial and dedicated regional talent that is striving to make an impact that matters,” said David Stark, Deloitte Private Leader. “This year’s edition of FAST 50 introduces two new accolades which aim to support companies attain greater heights and elevate their profile. We believe the growth of the region’s technology ecosystem can play a huge part in the future economies of its different nations, and support the diversification of their revenue streams,” he added.

The second edition of the program will also shed light on startups who have been in business for less than three years who meet the Fast 50 criteria, providing them with the Rising Star accolade. Moreover, the program will nominate technology companies who demonstrate their environmental, social and governance (ESG) contribution and how it aligns with their mission, providing them with the Impact accolade.

Registration for the second edition of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program is now open for interested companies founded and headquartered across the Middle East, including Cyprus.

For more information about the program, please visit: deloitte.com/DMEFast50

