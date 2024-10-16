News summary

Dell AI for Telecom program simplifies and accelerates AI deployments for communications service providers

Dell extends collaboration with NVIDIA to transform telecom network operations with AI solutions, built on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Dubai, UAE: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today announced Dell AI for Telecom, a program designed to simplify and accelerate AI deployments for communications service providers (CSPs).



A recent MeriTalk study1, commissioned by Dell Technologies, found that 48% of telecom executives see AI as the industry’s most transformative technology in the next five years, yet 68% feel their organization is struggling to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and customer needs.



The Dell AI for Telecom program, part of the Dell AI Factory, addresses these challenges by bringing together Dell’s AI expertise, infrastructure and services with software and silicon from across the AI ecosystem. The program will develop and deploy on-premises AI solutions that CSPs can use to enhance network performance, improve customer service and provide greater value at the enterprise edge.



"Capitalizing on the multiple opportunities presented by AI has become the most compelling driver of network cloud transformation," said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies. "Dell AI for Telecom brings together Dell's AI expertise and infrastructure, with partners across the ecosystem, to help network operators implement AI solutions in and on the network that reduce OPEX, improve performance and create new edge revenue opportunities.”

Dell Collaborates with NVIDIA to Transform Telecom Networks with AI Solutions



Dell extends its collaboration with NVIDIA to:

Co-create and validate telecom AI solutions for CSPs, built upon and validated with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. Using Dell PowerEdge servers, NVIDIA GPUs and enterprise-grade AI software, the solutions help CSPs use AI to: Enhance customer care and improve network maintenance with the Amdocs amAIz platform. Automate call center scripts and customer care operations with Iternal. Conduct network troubleshooting and analysis with Kinetica SQL-GPT. Develop digital twins for networks and perform predictive network maintenance with Synthefy .

for CSPs, built upon and validated with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. Using Dell PowerEdge servers, NVIDIA GPUs and enterprise-grade AI software, the solutions help CSPs use AI to: Facilitate AI deployments at the edge of the telecom network with the PowerEdge XR8000 server, now available with NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs. Designed for telecom and edge use cases, the PowerEdge XR8000 servers are available in compact form factors with a scalable, modular design that simplify deployment and maintenance.

server, now available with NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs. Designed for telecom and edge use cases, the PowerEdge XR8000 servers are available in compact form factors with a scalable, modular design that simplify deployment and maintenance. Help CSPs design and deploy GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings, so they can provide on-demand NVIDIA GPU capacity for enterprise customers. With infrastructure solutions optimized for enterprise AI workloads, CSPs can unlock new revenue opportunities and use their networks to deliver carrier-grade, low latency AI inference and training closer to data. Enterprises can scale AI deployments and resources as needed, while maintaining data ownership and governance.

Dell Professional Services help CSPs with their strategy, implementation and operation of AI solutions for telecom use cases.

“Telecom networks provide a critical fabric to bring AI applications to consumers and enterprises at scale. With NVIDIA’s AI suite, Dell is accelerating the adoption of AI factories, AI-powered operations and AI-RAN in telecom, as well as helping communications service providers apply these technologies to augment their own network operations and enhance customer experiences,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president, Telecom, NVIDIA.

