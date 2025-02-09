Dell’s Dammam hub will create jobs, train local talent and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing digital economy

Dammam, KSA – Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today announced the opening of its first merge and fulfillment center in Saudi Arabia. Located in Dammam, the hub is engineered to handle up to 600,000 units per year, across all Dell’s product lines as customer demand grows.

The Dammam center also features a second touch manufacturing facility for product customization of Dell’s servers to ensure they meet specific customer needs. This makes the servers ready-to-use, reduces time-to-market, and enhances customer satisfaction.

Dell has also relocated its Flat Panel Monitor Hub to the Dammam facility to serve local customers, offering shipment deliveries within two days to reduce lead times and enhance operational excellence.

The opening of the new facility represents a pivotal step in advancing the Kingdom’s ICT ecosystem. The Saudi facility is Dell’s fifth in the EMEA region and reinforces the company’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 in driving economic diversification through technological innovation.

The strategic investment builds on Dell’s regional headquarters license to operate in Saudi Arabia and will support Saudi Arabia in creating new jobs across logistics, manufacturing, and technical fields, training local talent and nurturing a culture of innovation.

H.E. Eng. Haytham Alohali, the Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

"Dell's decision to establish its Merge and Fulfillment Center in Saudi Arabia highlights the Kingdom's emergence as a regional hub for logistics and innovation. This facility will help create jobs and strengthen our local manufacturing and supply chain capabilities aligned with Vision 2030. Together, Saudi Arabia and Dell are building a dynamic and resilient digital economy."

Adrian McDonald, President – EMEA, Dell Technologies

“Opening Dell’s first fulfilment hub in Dammam marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for the future. By leveraging over 30 years of Dell’s supply chain expertise, combined with investments in local talent, infrastructure, and training, we are dedicated to empowering local and regional businesses to thrive in a digital-first economy.”

Led by Saudi nationals, the center leverages their expertise to oversee logistics, manufacturing, and operations, driving excellence while promoting sustainable growth. The Dammam hub will also work directly with Dell’s local channel partners to streamline product distribution and meet customer demands in Saudi Arabia. The facility will also host specialized training programs to equip Saudi professionals with advanced skills in technology and supply chain management, cultivating a robust local workforce.

