UAE: Deliveroo has announced the launch of its new global brand platform, ‘Now Just Got Even Better’, with the release of its campaign in the UAE designed to highlight the company’s expanded offerings beyond food delivery. This new platform marks a significant evolution for Deliveroo, aligning with its new mission to transform how people shop and eat by bringing the neighbourhood to their door by connecting consumers, restaurants, shops, and riders.

The new brand platform is built on insights from key markets including the UAE, UK, and France. The platform emphasises Deliveroo’s ability to make any moment better, whether it’s a cosy night in, a DIY project, or a spontaneous celebration. This campaign not only aligns with the unique culture and seasonality in the UAE but also emphasises Deliveroo’s expanded verticals - restaurants, grocery, and retail - by demonstrating how every moment, even the great ones, can be made better with Deliveroo.

The first campaign under the ‘Now Just Got Even Better’ platform, specifically adapted for the UAE market, showcases this concept through a relatable scenario - a boring office party saved by the quick thinking of the protagonist, Ahmed, and the timely support of Deliveroo. As the hero of the story, Deliveroo delivers food, groceries, party decorations, toys, flowers, and even pet items to transform the mundane gathering into a memorable celebration, perfectly illustrating Deliveroo’s ability to elevate the office party into a better moment.

This campaign was ideated and produced by The Fifth Kind Productions, a UAE-based creative agency led by brothers Tarik and Wael Aris. Known for producing some of the most entertaining content in the region, The Fifth Kind Productions has helped bring to life the new visual direction for Deliveroo, one that resonates with the UAE’s culture and lifestyle.

George Schempers, Head of Marketing at Deliveroo Middle East, said “Our new mission is to transform the way you shop and eat, connecting you with the best of your neighbourhood whether that’s a favourite restaurant, a trusted grocery store, or a go-to retailer. In developing this new global brand platform, we wanted to integrate our Marketing and Product functions. The result is ‘Now Just Got Even Better’, a campaign that resonates with our customers to reflect how Deliveroo can turn any moment into something truly unforgettable.”

As Deliveroo continues to expand its offerings, the ‘Now Just Got Even Better’ platform will serve as the foundation for future campaigns, each designed to connect with customers in a meaningful way while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to convenience and quality. With its new platform and expanded services, Deliveroo is set to continue its growth and redefine what it means to deliver, ensuring that every moment, even the great ones, can get even better.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Credits