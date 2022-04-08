From the first day until the last day of Ramadan, Deliveroo’s Roo Van will hand out iftar meals to all riders across the UAE

One of Deliveroo’s Roo Van’s has been allocated to drive around each emirate to distribute iftar meals every day

Deliveroo UAE has just announced that one of their recently launched Roo Vans will be dedicated to distributing iftar meals to all riders throughout the month of Ramadan. From the first day until the last day of the holy month, any rider across the UAE who spots the Roo Van will be able to collect an iftar meal between 2pm and iftar.

Earlier this year, the leading food delivery service rolled out the Roo Van as part of their ongoing commitment to providing a safe working environment for Deliveroo riders. The purpose of the Roo Van is to provide on the go rider support, ensure bikes are kept in tip-top condition as well as provide basic first aid if and when needed. Given the success of the Roo Van amongst the riders, the award-winning food delivery service announced that more vans will be added to the fleet alongside adding more valuable offerings.

In light of Ramadan, Deliveroo launched its second Roo Van dedicated to distributing meals to all riders across the UAE. The Ramadan Roo Van will make pit stops across the country allowing any rider to collect an iftar meal, water and dates along with a prayer mat. The van will stock a limited number of meals daily and riders will be able to claim their iftar on a first-come-first-served basis. Covering all cities Deliveroo currently operates in, the Ramadan Roo Van will move to a different emirate each day and operate between 2pm and iftar. Riders from all aggregators are welcome to collect their complimentary iftar meals. With the exception of Sundays, the Roo Van will be in a different city each day of the week, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

With this initiative, Deliveroo has embraced the spirit of Ramadan as a thank you to all riders who dedicate themselves to delivering food across the country.

Anis Harb, GM, Deliveroo GCC said “At Deliveroo, we are always seeking opportunities to celebrate and support the communities we operate in. All food delivery riders are a key part of our UAE community and we want to make sure that their iftars are taken care of while they continue to do incredible work across the country.”

-Ends-

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 148,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as 180,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with around 2,000 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in nearly 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.