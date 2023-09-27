Deliveroo UAE has joined forces with Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani to reimagine the facade of Editions sites across the UAE. Through this unique collaboration, Aysha has provided Editions sites with a new visual identity that celebrates the profound connection between art and food by weaving in elements of the city’s distinct landmarks.

The artwork for the Deliveroo Editions facade, designed by Aysha Al Hamrani, beautifully encapsulates the essence of Dubai, reflecting key cultural elements that resonate among residents. The vibrant and dynamic artwork features the journey of food from restaurant to customers, including riders in motion, chefs crafting culinary delights, joyful customers savouring their meals, and symbolic sites from the Emirati culture. Aysha’s artistry adds a playful and relatable dimension to the overall visual narrative, making it more engaging for the community. These elements artfully converge to represent vital pillars of Deliveroo’s marketplace including dedicated riders, great food, and connecting customers with their favourite cuisine.

Aysha Al Hamrani, Emirati Artist said “Art has the power to transcend barriers and connect people on a profound level. Dubai’s art scene is flourishing and it’s an honour to collaborate with Deliveroo UAE to bring art to the forefront of everyday life. My artwork aims to celebrate the cultural diversity and culinary richness of Dubai while emphasizing the integral role food plays in our lives. Together with Deliveroo, I’m inviting residents on an urban journey to celebrate and appreciate the beauty in everyday moments in Dubai’s urban life, like the simple act of ordering food.”

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East said, “At Deliveroo, we are on a mission to connect businesses and communities through a shared love of food. Dubai is a melting pot of cultures and flavours, and Deliveroo Editions is at the heart of this cultural exchange alongside our restaurant partners. Aysha’s artwork beautifully encapsulates the spirit of our Editions kitchens and the connection with our customers.”

The collaboration between Deliveroo UAE and Aysha Al Hamrani is set to bring a burst of creativity and cultural celebration to the streets of Dubai. It exemplifies the company’s dedication to both the art of food and connecting communities, creating a visually enticing experience for all.

Deliveroo Editions is a revolutionary delivery-only platform which transformed the culinary landscape for customers and restaurants throughout the UAE. Launched in 2017, Deliveroo Editions was one of the first concepts of its kind to be introduced to the market. Throughout the years, it has steadily expanded, consistently charting new directions and setting industry standards within the delivery-only kitchen sector. The platform serves as a testament to Deliveroo’s commitment to providing an unparalleled dining experience in the comfort of one’s home.

